January was certainly the most wet and wild month we've ever survived at the Napa Farmers Market. Since the Saturday market made the switch to being open year-round in 2018, we have never experienced weather quite like this. On Jan. 14 we canceled a market on site during setup because the combination of wind and rain became too intense. Thankfully the next two Saturdays were dry and our community showed up in force: more than 1,800 shoppers on both days!

Canceling a market is a major decision that we do not take lightly because it impacts so many people and businesses. After experiencing what we did last month, based on a forecast for heavy rain and wind, we may cancel the market out of an abundance of caution with as little notice as the day before. If you have not already, please sign up for our newsletter at www.napafarmersmarket.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed.

We are also learning about how the extreme weather is impacting our farmers. The Central Coast was hit particularly hard with rain and flooding. Higinio Orozco, owner of our newest Certified Organic farm, Orozco Farms, just let us know he will need to take two to three months off from the market because his land in Santa Clara County was completely flooded.

Napa is considered many of our farmers' top-performing market, so as an organization we are working to support them in seeking and navigating the sometimes-daunting process of disaster relief funding. You, as a customer, can help by making the conscious choice to shop with us on Saturdays.

On a brighter note, in February we start to see the beginning of the gradual return of seasonal vendors and those who take time off after the summer high season. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Neve Farms will be back with their spectacular cut flowers from Petaluma. Fan favorite Dream Doughnuts is back after taking off the month of January. I can’t wait to see what creative surprises they have freshly baked for us! For a full vendor lineup, check out www.napafarmersmarket.org/map.

During the winter months our fruit selection is heavy on the citrus. Try switching it up with this sweet treat featuring satsuma mandarin orange marmalade.

Beignets with Satsuma Marmalade

This recipe was adapted from Foodwise (formerly CUESA). For more seasonal recipes fearing farmers' market produce, visit www.foodwise.org/eat-seasonally/recipes

Ingredients

2¼ teaspoons dry active yeast (1 pack)

2 ounces sugar

6 ounces lukewarm water

18 ounces all-purpose flour

4 ounces evaporated milk

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons butter

1 large egg

1 quart peanut oil for deep frying

Satsuma Marmalade (below)

In a bowl combine the yeast, sugar and water. Let sit for 5 minutes. In another larger bowl, add the flour, milk, water, butter and egg. Pour in the yeast mixture and stir until it forms a ball. Knead, adding just enough flour so as not to stick. Let rest and proof until it doubles in size (approximately 2 hours).

Once doubled, lay the dough on a floured surface and roll with a rolling pin to about ¼-inch thickness. Cut into 1-inch squares.

Pour the oil into a deep sauce pot with a candy or deep-fry thermometer and warm up to 335˚F over medium heat. Add the beignets, flipping constantly, until they become a golden color.

After beignets are fried, drain them for a few seconds on paper towels. Serve with the marmalade.

Satsuma Marmalade

3 pounds satsuma mandarins

½ cup water

½ cup lemon juice

10 grams apple pectin

1 teaspoon salt

3½ cups sugar

Slice the satsumas thinly, with the peel on, to measure out 1 quart. Juice the rest.

Bring the slices, water and lemon juice to a boil. Add the pectin and salt, with a little of the sugar.

Bring the temperature to low and simmer, covered, for 15 minutes, or until the peel is tender.

Slowly pour the rest of the sugar into the mixture and bring to a hard boil for about a minute. Let cool.

