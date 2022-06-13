Fermenting a passion — making sourdough bread from start to finish

Sourdough was the first leavened bread ever made, and humans have been making it for thousands of years. Why? Because if one allows flour mixed with a little water to sit out long enough, airborne microscopic fungi (yeasts) and bacteria settle on its surface and begin transforming the slurry into a fermenting, bubbling cauldron of goodness. Combine a little of this starter or leavener with even more flour, water and a touch of salt, set it all aside for a while and wait. Once it has risen, pop it into a hot oven and voilà — you have a version of sourdough bread.

Making sourdough bread can be easy. However, like any pursuit, creating a sourdough loaf that reaches the heights of culinary perfection takes a little more finesse than just throwing a few ingredients together.

Back when I was cooking for a living, I spent countless hours attempting to perfect the art of breadmaking. Early on in my career, I became enthralled by making bread “the hard way,” as my mother called it.

When I was growing up, she was the only other one in our family besides me who was even remotely interested in cooking. On the rare occasions when she cooked something “fancy” she served it to three ravenous — but ironically picky — boys who were stingy with compliments but quick with criticisms.

Most of the bread we ate when we were growing up came from the local grocery store. Generally it was white and spongy with little flavor or texture. However, I loved to take a soft slice or two, remove the crusts and then squeeze the mass into a compressed, tight ball of dough about the size of a walnut. These dense doughballs were perfect for sticking into my pocket and then nibbling on throughout the day as I rode my bike or hiked around town.

Occasionally my mother made a fresh loaf of bread but never a true sourdough. Like most people in the 1970s, she made bread by mixing a packet of store-bought yeast into a pile of all-purpose flour, stirring in some salt, sugar and water, and then baking it all in a loaf pan at 375 F until it was light brown.

Such loaves were delicious in the same manner that the store-bought loaves tasted “good” — they were simple, soft and a tad-bit sweet.

When I turned 11, I didn’t ask my parents for toys or fishing gear as gifts. Instead I begged them to take me to a new French restaurant in St. Helena. Sensing my growing passion for cooking, my mother gave me a copy of Jacques Pépin’s “La Technique,” an illustrated guide to French cooking.

From that point on I was smitten with the world of food. I spent my time reading every cookbook I could get my hands on, and by the mid-1980s I’d worked my way up from a dishwasher at the Christian Brothers’ retreat house to French-fry puller at Taylor’s Refresher (now Gott’s Roadside) and finally to a prep cook and the youngest “garde manger chef” on staff at the Auberge du Soleil restaurant in Rutherford.

It was thrilling. After school I rode my bike to the restaurant, where the smells and sounds of the kitchen were intoxicating and addictive. There I’d create wonderful culinary creations from wholly different cultures and with ingredients that I’d never known to even exist — pungent truffles, sharp aiolis, creamy crème anglaise, airy meringues and sour breads with springy textures and delicate but crunchy crusts.

When I wasn’t at school or at the restaurant, I spent much of my free time reading cookbooks. I couldn’t get enough. Most of my reading focused on French cuisine — James Beard, Julia Child, Madeleine Kamman and M.F.K. Fisher — but after getting a copy of Carol Field’s “The Italian Baker” my breadmaking world changed.

I remember the moment. Sitting on my bed one evening, I read about how many rustic Italian breads were made using a leavening agent that was not store-bought yeast but instead the yeast that constantly floats in the air all around us. It was a revelation. At the restaurant, I was learning how specialized and intricate techniques could create wonderful food, but Field was almost telling me the opposite: Instead of beating nature into submission, another alternative was to allow nature to guide the process.

Later I would read another book that sent me even deeper into the idea of natural food processes. Toward the end of a wonderful little book called “Brother Juniper’s Bread Book: Slow Rise as Method and Metaphor,” published in 1991 by Peter Reinhart, the author quotes Joseph Conrad:

“The methods…were centuries old… Just as winemakers had begun to use the growing body of knowledge on the nature of fermentation to produce complete natural wines, so were these bakers perfecting ways to naturally ferment flour to produce a leavened bread out of nothing but three essential ingredients: flour, water and salt.”

From that point on I began exploring how natural processes might produce wonderful culinary delights. I cured olives, made sauerkraut, pickled vegetables, fermented all sorts of fruit juices and grains, made cheese, and became completely infatuated with making sourdough bread.

Why is sourdough such a wonder? Because it is never exactly the same, and it varies wildly between different regions of the world and even different kitchens. As a product that essentially originates from a combination of micro-flora living in a particular location and at a specific time of year, each resulting bread has a particular “terroir” — from its flavor and its crust to the texture of its crumb (the technical term for a bread’s insides).

I used to spend days trying to perfect everything about my loaves of bread — from how they looked to the size and distribution of the bubbles within the crumb. However, today, I am content with making the occasional technically “unperfect” loaves that are still wonderful and welcomed additions to any table.

Making a starter takes time but depends on your site. For example, I made a starter when I lived in Boston that took nearly a month to get going. Here in the Napa Valley, with all the yeast floating around from all those wineries fermenting wine, a decent starter can often be made in just a few days.

SOURDOUGH STARTER

Start to finish: 5 minutes a day; total number of days varies

60 grams (about 1/2 cup) whole-wheat flower

60 grams (about 1/2 cup) rye flour

120 grams filtered water

Because flours can vary drastically in terms of density, I prefer to use a gram kitchen scale for making bread. You’ll also need a few 19.6-ounce Weck Mold Jars, or 4-cup Mason jars work, too.

Mix the items together in a bowl and transfer to a squeaky-clean Weck jar. Cover and allow to sit on the kitchen counter out of direct sunlight. Every day, make the same mixture in a separate jar with the addition of 60 grams (about 1/4 cup) of the previous day’s starter. Discard any remaining previous day’s starter or mix it into that day’s pancakes, cupcakes or muffin batter for a tangy addition.

You’ll know when your starter is ready because it will froth, bubble and emit a wonderfully sharp, yeasty aroma. If it smells “bad” (as in old socks kind of bad) and turns gray and watery, throw it out and start again.

Making sourdough bread does take time because it has to sit for long periods as the yeast works its magic, but each step doesn’t require all that much work. And whereas I used to spend precious energy kneading a dough to build up its gluten (the elastic element of bread), my recipes now require almost no kneading at all, letting the yeast themselves do most of the heavy work.

SOURDOUGH BREAD

Start to finish: 24 hours, but each of the four steps takes less than 10 minutes each

Servings: 4-6

520 grams (about 4 cups) organic white bread flour

12 grams (about 2 teaspoons) salt

385 grams (about 2 cups) filtered water

90 grams (about 1/3 cup) starter

About 2 tablespoons rice flour (for dusting — rice flour is not absorbed)

In a large mixing bowl, mix all ingredients together with a spoon into what will look like a sticky ball of goo. Cover with a moist kitchen towel and let rest on the kitchen counter for 15 minutes. Using clean but wet hands, fold the dough in half and then repeat this folding until the dough stiffens (should only take a few folds). It will be sticky, so you might need to wet your hands often. Cover with a moist kitchen towel and let rest on the kitchen counter for 30 minutes. Repeat the dough-folding exercise above. This time cover with plastic wrap and allow to sit on the counter until dough rises an inch (4 to 12 hours).

Working gently but quickly so as not to deflate the dough too much, form it into a dome shape by stretching one side of the dough across to the other side. Repeat four times or until the surface is smooth and taut. Carefully lift the dough and place it onto a parchment-paper-lined sheet pan that has been dusted with 1/2 the rice flour. Using the remaining rice flour, dust the top of the dough and cover with the inverted bowl. Allow the dough to sit on the countertop like this for at least 2 hours.

With the Dutch oven already inside, preheat the oven to 500 F. Once ready, uncover dough and score the top of the loaf with a bread lame or sharp knife. Using heavy-duty oven mitts, remove the lid from the Dutch oven. Gently lift the parchment paper and place it along with its dough cargo directly into the Dutch oven and cover. Cook for 20 minutes; then remove cover and reduce heat to 450 F. Cook for another 20 minutes or until golden brown. Allow the loaf to cool on a wire rack for at least an hour before slicing.