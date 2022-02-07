Farmers Market: Colder weather brings sweetness to broccoli

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, this month I will joyfully share the many reasons I love the Napa Farmers Market.

I love the luscious fruits and vegetables cultivated by our family farmers. This year we will be the home to 35 small, family-owned farms bringing the very best of their harvest to our market.

The Harvest of the Month veggie is broccoli, featured in February while it is at peak sweetness. “Winter sweetening” is a phenomenon in vegetables that grow naturally in cold weather. Over the course of the season, these vegetables store energy in the form of starches, and when temperatures drop, they convert starches into sugars, which act as an anti-freezing agent for their cells. The result is sweeter broccoli! Pick up some eggs at the market to try the Crustless Broccoli Quiche and finish off with a salad topped with the Harvest of the Month Fruit: mandarin oranges.

I love the luxurious local food, hand-prepared by our small business vendors. February is a month we show our loved one’s affection with sweet treats. At the Napa Farmers Market, you are spoiled for choice from our many bakeries including Brigachero, Cookies Too, DREAM Doughnuts, GGFF Patisserie, Monday Bakery, Napa Belle Baking, Rollz Baking Co., and Sweet Linda Lou’s.

I love the lavish gifts hand crafted by our talented artisans. Pamper that special someone with sustainable beauty products from Bee Sweet Beauty and Fielding Soap Co. Jewelry always looks better when it’s one of a kind, so check out Jessica Jo Designs and Sherri Gallagher Designs. Brighten up your home with hand-poured Golden Sunset Candles or grab some fun, stylish housewares from Bottega Boop.

I love the loyal community that shows up week after week. Since the Omicron surge has taken over, I’ve been extremely cautious about my extracurricular activities. Thankfully this phase of the pandemic doesn’t feel so lonely because I’m able to safely connect with so many friends and folks outside at the Napa Farmers Market. We have two months before the Tuesday market returns in April, so be sure to shop and support our farmers and vendors Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Crustless Broccoli Quiche

This recipe is adapted from EatFresh.org, an online recipe and nutrition resource developed for CalFresh eligible individuals and families, and an excellent tool for anyone interested in eating healthier on a budget.

1/2 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion sliced into half-moons

4 cups broccoli, chopped and cooked

8 eggs

1 cup nonfat milk

1/2 cup cheese

1/2 tablespoon salt

Black pepper to taste

Set the oven to 400 degrees F. There are two ways to make this quiche. If you have a cast-iron or other oven-proof skillet, you can make the quiche right in the skillet. Otherwise, start with a regular skillet and later transfer everything to a pie plate to bake.

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add your onion slices and sprinkle with a bit of salt and pepper. Cook the onions until they are golden brown and starting to caramelize. If your pan is oven-proof, remove it from the heat and spread the onions evenly across the bottom. Otherwise, scoop the onions into a pie plate, creating an even layer on the bottom. The onions add a crust-like texture and a bit of crunch.

Spread the cooked broccoli evenly over the top of the onions. The dish or pan should look fairly full.

In a bowl, use a fork to lightly beat the eggs with the milk, cheese, salt, and pepper, just enough to break up the yolks and whites. This is a savory custard mixture.

Pour the custard over the vegetables and onions to fill in all the free spaces.

Bake the quiche in the oven for 1 hour. Once the surface is lightly brown all the way across, it’s fully cooked.

Let the quiche cool for about 20 minutes, then slice into wedges and serve with a side salad topped with mandarin orange wedges.

Cara Mae Wooledge is director of the Napa Farmers Market.