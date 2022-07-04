Freshly Picked: July at the Napa Farmers Market

Summer is a spectacular season to enjoy the very best of the Napa Farmers Market, and clearly the word is out. The Saturday before Father’s Day we welcomed 3,299 customers. This not only beats our highest customer count from last August (3,259 people), it is also our highest ever. In 2019 at Gasser Drive, the count topped out at 1,845, for an astounding 79% increase.

It is mind-boggling to think about everything we endured during the pandemic, from customer limits to not being able to pack your own produce. We truly went to great lengths to ensure everyone had access to fresh, local produce.

Although the market feels very much back to normal in our aisles, we know that many of our neighbors continue to feel the economic impacts of the pandemic, not to mention the pressure of rising prices everywhere.

Demand for food assistance exponentially increased during the pandemic. At its peak, local stakeholders report nearly one-third of Napa County’s population was accessing food assistance. Although the number decreased, it remains nearly four times the pre-pandemic rate. Last year, the Napa Farmers Market served 551 families with a grand total of $119,676 in food assistance funding being spent at our market.

Here is more information on how we do it.

CalFresh Market Match doubles food assistance benefits to purchase fruits and vegetables. Launched in 2012 with $500, the Napa Farmers Market matched over $178,000 in CalFresh (formerly known as “food stamps”) benefits in 10 years.

Last year we saw demand for the program increase in terms of both dollars and number of households served. In 2021, we matched over $53,000 in CalFresh dollars, which was a 43% increase compared to 2020. We served 428 CalFresh households, which was a 44% increase. Based on our estimates, we anticipate matching over $72,000 this year.

In 2020, the Napa Farmers Market formed a partnership with Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center to reach low-income immigrant families without access to other food assistance programs during the pandemic with the Fruit and Veggie Bucks program.

Since June 2020, $40,900 of funding helped 133 low-income Latino families put more fresh produce on their plates. After starting with a one-time private donation, Puertas Abiertas was awarded support from both the Napa County Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement Grant and the Gasser Foundation to continue this partnership with the Napa Farmers Market.

This month we are kicking off our annual Friends of the Market fundraising campaign to sustain market operations, expand food assistance programs, and explore new and exciting opportunities to further our nonprofit mission of increasing equitable access to local food.

Successful farmers' markets do not just happen, but with your support we can continue to build community around local food. Please help us reach our $35,000 goal by making a donation before Aug. 9 at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.

July’s harvest of the month veggie is delicious sweet corn, and we are excited to see nopales now available at Picoso Farms. Nopales are edible cactus “leaves” (botanically, these are actually stems) that come from a prickly pear cactus. They are very nutritious and have a lot of fiber. Try this recipe to spice up your summer salsa!

Roasted Corn, Pepper and Nopales Salsa

This recipe is adapted from EatFresh.org, an online recipe and nutrition resource developed for CalFresh-eligible individuals and families, and an excellent tool for anyone interested in eating healthier on a budget.

Serves 4-6 people

4 poblano peppers stemmed, seeded

2 jalapeño peppers stemmed, seeded, halved

2 ears fresh corn

1 ½ cups tomato chopped

½ cup fresh nopales chopped, cleaned

½ cup red onion chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro chopped

¼ teaspoon salt

Place all peppers and corn on a baking sheet. Broil for about 10 minutes, turning to lightly char all sides of the peppers and corn.

Place peppers in a small paper bag and fold over the top; let stand for 5 minutes. Rub off skins and remove seeds and stems. Chop poblano and jalapeño peppers.

Cut corn off cob and place in a medium bowl; add chopped peppers and all remaining ingredients and stir. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.