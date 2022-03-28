Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Meals from the market

Don’t know what to cook tonight? Let the market tell you.

I love going to local markets when I travel. Since in most countries people shop from their street markets several times a week, they are buying the freshest vegetables to cook that night. Of course, another reason is most apartments don’t have room for a lot of food storage.

When my wife and I stayed in Rome we were just around the corner from the Campo de Fiori, which has hosted a market for flowers and fruit and vegetable since 1869. After sunset, the area magically transforms into a spot perfect to meet friends, with plenty of restaurants and bars to fuel the crowd.

In Paris, we had an apartment in the third arrondissement on the Rue de Turbago, just a few blocks from the Marché des Enfants Rouges. This has been a covered market since1615 with produce, cheese and flower stalls. Yes, it was clear we were tourists as we slowly walked past each stall, looking like we had never seen a fresh artichoke before, but they figure tourists have to eat, too, so we might buy something.

The point is, not having a plan for dinner but looking to see what’s in season right now; it is the usual mode of shopping in Europe but we in America have come to rely on having just about every fruit and vegetable, every day of the year, on the shelf.

Here are three suggestions that call for vegetables that are now appearing in local markets but if the vendors have something else, go with that.

Ragoût Printanier

(Spring Vegetable Stew)

Serves 4 to 6

Adapted from "French Home Cooking" by the California Culinary Academy, written by Janet Fletcher and Hallie Donnelly Harron

A walk through any farmers market in France shows exactly what’s in season today: no avocados from Mexico or tomatoes from Chile. This recipe comes from the fertile region surrounding Paris but home cooks throughout the country practice la cuisine du marché (cooking from the market).

That also means this recipe is just a suggestion since what looks great in the farmers market when you go might be different. It’s better to select great ingredients and making it work instead of buying out-of-season vegetables, just to satisfy a recipe.

If you’re wondering about the producer of this one-of-a-series of informative cookbooks, the California Culinary Academy was a for-profit school, and an affiliate of Le Cordon Bleu; it moved around to a few locations in San Francisco. I remember eating a wonderful formal lunch in its restaurant when it was on Polk Street. Sadly, CCA sank under allegations that the school inflated job placement rates and a lawsuit.

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 shallots, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

6 boiling onions (small red, yellow or white onions, usually measuring about an inch or less in diameter, to be used whole) peeled.

4 ½ cups water (if you have vegetable stock, use that, but homemade chicken stock may overwhelm the flavors of the delicate vegetables)

6 ounces of small red potatoes, cut into ½-inch dice

12 finger-sized young carrots (They should have their green tops still attached to show they were freshly harvested.) Remove tops, leave whole

8 ounces baby yellow summer squash or zucchini, quartered lengthwise

8 ounces pencil-thin asparagus

5 ounces mushroom, quartered

¼ cups minced green onion

¼ cup minced parsley

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

In a large, deep pan that will hold all the ingredients, over moderately low heat, melt 2 tablespoons of butter. Add shallots and garlic and sauté for 3 minutes. Add boiling onions and 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat, then reduce heat to maintain a simmer for 10 minutes.

Add potatoes and cook for 5 minutes. Add carrots and 1 cup of water and cook for 5 minutes. Add squash and 1 cup of water and cook for 5 minutes. Add asparagus and mushrooms, and cook until asparagus is tender-crisp, 5 to 8 minutes.

Raise heat to high. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and ½ cup of water. Bring to boil and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in green onion and parsley.

ey. Season with salt and pepper. Divide the mixture among 4 warm soup bowls.

Ensalada de Habas

(Fresh Fava Bean Salad with Sherry Vinaigrette)

Adapted from "Mediterranean Fresh" by Joyce Goldstein

Chef Goldstein is famous for her now-closed restaurant Square One, which was credited with popularizing Mediterranean food in the US. This book was born from the work she did for the Culinary Institute of America to develop a course “to show students that there is more to salads than the salad bar,” she says. She introduces this salad as a classic Mediterranean springtime salad from Spain. No doubt, the two-step shelling of fava beans takes some time, but you do get faster the more you do it.

3 cups shelled fresh fava beans (start with about 3 pounds in the pod)

½ cup sherry vinaigrette (see below)

1 large head of romaine lettuce, shredded

3 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

2 spring onions, chopped (both white and green parts)

½ cups slivered Serrano ham

Prepare the vinaigrette

Cook the shelled fava beans in boiling salted water for 2 minutes. Drain and refresh in cold water. Using the nail of the thumb, carefully cut then remove the outer peel from each bean. It may take a little time but you’ll get faster the more you do it. Place the peeled favas in a salad bowl. Dress them with half the vinaigrette and let them marinate for about 30 minutes. When ready to serve, toss the lettuce, mint and spring onions with the rest of the dressing and place on serving platter. Top with the favas and slivered ham.

Sherry vinaigrette:

¼ cup sherry vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

Whisk all the ingredients together in a small bowl. (Thrashing the oil in a food processor changes the taste of the oil, making it bitter.)

Pasta Carbonara with English Peas

Adapted from "Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables" by Joshua McFadden with Martha Holmberg

Serves 2 but is easy to upscale

Pasta is amazingly adaptable to whatever is in season. Traditionally, this is a simple blend of eggs, pancetta and cheese for the sauce but Chef McFadden pushes this dish into the almost healthy category by adding English peas. This is a handy cookbook that matches the growing seasons more accurately by dividing them up into Spring, Early Summer, Midsummer, Late Summer, Fall, and Winter. He mentions in the headnote that you can swap out the peas with asparagus or thinly sliced sugar snap peas or add all of them.

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

3 ounces pancetta, cut into small dice (you can buy a 4-ounce package of already neatly diced pancetta at Trader Joe's. Just about any dish will welcome the extra ounce.)

Extra-virgin olive oil

8 ounces dried fettuccine, linguine or spaghetti

1 pound of English peas in their pods, then shelled, producing about 1 cup of fresh peas (Sure, you could buy the frozen peas at the supermarket but the goal here is to celebrate the first produce of spring, so please stay with me on this.)

3 scallions, trimmed (including cutting ½ inch off the green tops) thinly slice on an angle

1 small handful pea tendrils (optional but amps up the pea flavors.)

1 egg, whipped well with a fork in a little bowl (again, it helps to buy a farm-fresh egg)

½ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (I’m sure I don’t have to tell someone with your good taste not to use the already grated cheese in a can, yes?)

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add salt until it tastes like the sea. (I know, I’m not sure what that tastes like, either, and I spent 5 years at sea in the Navy.)

Put the pancetta and a small glub of olive oil in a skill or Dutch oven that’s large enough to hold all the pasta. Cook until the pancetta is lightly browned but still slightly chewy, 9 to 12 minutes (or less if you’re using thinly sliced pancetta.) Season the pancetta very generously with pepper. Take the skillet off the heat, but don’t drain anything—you’ll use that fat!

When the water is at a boil, add the pasta and cook according to the package directions, until almost al dente (this is Italian for “to the tooth” meaning the proper degree of doneness for pasta or risotto; basically, somewhat chewy but not hard or mushy.)

When the pasta is almost ready, add the shelled peas to the pasta pot. Put the skillet back over medium heat and reheat the pancetta gently. With a ladle or a measuring cup, scoop out about 1 cup of the pasta cooking water.

Drain the pasta and peas. Whisk a couple of tablespoons of the pasta water into the fat and pancetta in the skillet, to make the bacon fat lighter and creamier by emulsifying it with water.

Pull the pan off the heat. Whisk some of that warm fat into the beaten egg to temper it (meaning to gently warm up the egg so that it doesn’t scramble when you add it to the hot skillet) then whisk the egg into the skillet.

Dump the pasta, peas, scallions, and pea tendrils (if using) into the skillet. Add both the cheeses and toss everything quickly and thoroughly to blend. Add a few more small splashes of the pasta water and keep tossing until the noodles are cloaked in a creamy sauce.

Taste and adjust the seasoning with more salt or black pepper as needed. Serve right away. This dish does not wait.

Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.