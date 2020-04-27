Napa Farmers Market: A community of vendors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four years ago, my wife and I were looking to leave city life behind us to start a new chapter in our lives. Newly married and seeking a bit more quiet and a lot more space than our San Francisco apartment offered, we began our search for a place to call home.

Napa wasn’t an option at first as the commute for both of us seemed unrealistic — myself to Oakland five nights a week and my Superwoman of a wife to Palo Alto three nights a week (which she still keeps up). Nonetheless, we came up for a look in midsummer and fell in love with an 80-year-old Craftsman home.

A month later, our Haight Street apartment was empty and the U-haul full, San Francisco and all our friends behind us as we crossed the Golden Gate Bridge and headed north to a town where we knew no one.

It took a while for us to settle into our new home in a new town, a much smaller town than where we had lived for the last six years. It really wasn’t until two years into living in Napa, in 2018, when I started Royal Artisan Breads and was welcomed as a vendor into the Napa Farmers Market, that we truly began to feel connected to this inspiring community.