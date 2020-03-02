Napa Farmers Market: A new logo, new website

The Napa Farmers Market has been really busy this year, and it’s only March. As a new board member, I have been extremely impressed with the dedication of our small, but mighty, staff and with the passion the board of directors brings to making the farmers market a success.
Most of all, seeing the community happily stroll through the market every Saturday, convening with their neighbors, friends, farmers and specialty vendors brings me so much joy. Almost every week, I meet someone new or see someone I haven’t seen for a while.
Some of the big changes this year included not only our move to the Napa Valley Expo, but also a rebrand of the Napa Farmers Market. With the move to the Expo, it seemed like a great time for a refresh. Why not do it all in one fell swoop?
If you haven’t noticed already, we have a new logo. We worked with The Pollinate Brand, a local creative firm, to ideate and design a new look and feel for the market. We wanted to evoke the home-grown feeling of a local market with a touch of refinement. Pollinate incorporated hand-drawn produce using pops of color to draw the eye, along with a modern, easily readable font.
We are so thankful to Pollinate founder Jordan Felling and designer Ashley Cummins for their thoughtful and collaborative work helping us rebrand in a meaningful way. We also have so many fun, hand-drawn fruits and vegetables that we will introduce you to over the coming weeks. And we’re thinking that Bok Bok Choy, our resident stuffed mascot, might need her own avatar.
And that’s not the end of our do-over. Have you visited our website recently? I’ll give you a minute. Go ahead, check it out. How do you like our snazzy new look?
With the help of local digital marketing agency WSI Next Gen Marketing, we relaunched our website and incorporated our new branding. This has been a massive undertaking, but in the long run, it’s going to help people find us and find out more about us. For instance, did you know that we are a nonprofit organization that relies on community support and donations to stay afloat? Well, now you do.
Thank you so much to Georgia Mueller-Schubert and her team for their dedication to getting this project completed and for making the website functional and sleek.
What I love most about living in this community is the saturation of passion and talent in so many sectors. Working with these two agencies has been an absolute delight and a reminder as to why it’s so important to support our local businesses. The commitment to seeing this community succeed is paramount to almost everyone who lives here.
Joining the board this year has been a whirlwind. It’s been exciting and fulfilling at the same time. I can’t wait to see how the Napa Farmers Market grows over the next year.
I love my Saturday strolls at the market. I love supporting local farmers and purveyors. I love chatting with them and learning more about their business and aspirations.
I hope to see you at the market this Saturday. I’ll be there, most likely buying smoked salmon from Santa Rosa Seafood, baby lettuces and broccolini from Long Meadow Ranch, cauliflower from J & M Ibarra Farms, and a sprouted-grain loaf from Royal Artisan Bread.
Salmon Rillettes
This recipe is from "Better on Toast: Happiness on a Slice of Bread" by Jill Donenfeld (HarperCollins Publishing, 2015).
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 shallot, chopped
1 tablespoon white wine
1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
1 tablespoon crème fraiche
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
4 ounces smoked salmon, chopped
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Heat a small pan over medium heat with the oil. Add the shallot and sauté until translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Deglaze with the wine. Transfer to a medium bowl and let cool. Add the chives, crème fraiche, mayonnaise, salmon, lemon zest, lemon juice, and salt and pepper. Mix well. Serve with toast.
Kids activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Bring your youngsters to the market Education Station on Saturdays for Story Time at 10:30 a.m. There might be coloring, matching games or other fun activities too.
On the KVYN Music Stage: On Saturday, March 7, Stewart Degner will be performing.
Harvest of the Month: Through March, enjoy comparative tastings of fresh produce at the market’s Education Station at 11 a.m.
Anne Girvin is the chair of the marketing committee for the Napa Farmers Market. She is a marketing and communications specialist, writer and yoga instructor based in Napa Valley.