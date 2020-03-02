Napa Farmers Market: A new logo, new website

And that’s not the end of our do-over. Have you visited our website recently? I’ll give you a minute. Go ahead, check it out. How do you like our snazzy new look?

With the help of local digital marketing agency WSI Next Gen Marketing, we relaunched our website and incorporated our new branding. This has been a massive undertaking, but in the long run, it’s going to help people find us and find out more about us. For instance, did you know that we are a nonprofit organization that relies on community support and donations to stay afloat? Well, now you do.

Thank you so much to Georgia Mueller-Schubert and her team for their dedication to getting this project completed and for making the website functional and sleek.

What I love most about living in this community is the saturation of passion and talent in so many sectors. Working with these two agencies has been an absolute delight and a reminder as to why it’s so important to support our local businesses. The commitment to seeing this community succeed is paramount to almost everyone who lives here.

Joining the board this year has been a whirlwind. It’s been exciting and fulfilling at the same time. I can’t wait to see how the Napa Farmers Market grows over the next year.