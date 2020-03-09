Napa Farmers Market: A peek inside the Napa Farmers Market

I am a new member of the Napa Farmers Market board and have learned so much about the market since I joined. My husband, Steve, and I have shopped at the market regularly since we moved from St. Helena to Napa 15 years ago. We were familiar with the farmers and food vendors, but we didn’t understand what was going on behind the scenes.
The market is like a duck on a pond of water: smooth on the surface but paddling like crazy below. We got much closer to the market when we volunteered to be part of the Napa Valley CanDo Food Rescue Team.
The Food Rescue Team arrives near the close of the Saturday market with plastic bins and rolling carts. We distribute the bins to farmers who have excess produce to donate. We drive this produce to the Napa Food Bank, where it is weighed, and a portion is set aside for the South Napa Shelter. The shelter does not have cooking facilities, so we primarily provide salad ingredients or fruit.
As part of the Food Rescue Team, Steve and I have gotten to know the donating farmers, plus the hardworking team at the food bank. Joining the market’s board, however, has revealed an even deeper understanding of how the market works.
Signing up to receive the market’s e-mail newsletter, we discovered how helpful it is. The newsletter alerts you to what’s coming up at the market. You can sign up for it at the market or on the website, napafarmersmarket.org. Both the website and the newsletter have a map of the vendors who will be at the next market, which makes it easy to find your favorites.
The website also has a link for anyone who wants to donate to the market. We are actively seeking grants and donations. Vendor stall fees only generate enough to cover basic operations, but we have many more needs. Our Cal Fresh Market Match, chef demonstrations, story time, live music and community outreach all depend on private donations.
Another thing I did not know before joining the board: You don’t need cash to shop at the market. You can go to the market’s information booth and use your credit card to buy Market Bucks. All the market’s vendors accept Market Bucks and will give you change for your purchase in cash. If you don’t use all your Market Bucks on a given day, you can use them at a later market.
Finally, I was surprised to learn about the local businesses that got their start at the market. Alexis Handelman’s from ABC Bakery started her business at the market in 1985. Selling at the market (and serving on its board for several years) helped her test the waters.
Steve Sando, founder of Rancho Gordo, is another entrepreneur who got started at the Napa Farmers Market and served on its board. He is now recognized internationally for his heirloom beans.
Other businesses that have gotten their start at the market include Monday Bakery, Contimo Provisions and Ohm Coffee Roasters. To quote Ohm founder Derek Bromley, “I’m in business today because of the launchpad the Napa Farmers Market provided my fledgling company.”
Fiesta Sweet Potatoes with Black Beans and Cheese
I’m sharing a recipe my husband and I made after buying a Japanese yam from Hamlow Farms. Add a salad and you have a satisfying meal. This recipe is adapted from a recipe by Sarah Jampel in The New York Times.
You have free articles remaining.
2 medium Japanese yams or sweet potatoes, 8 to 10 ounces each
1 tablespoon olive oil
Kosher salt
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack, Cheddar or mozzarella cheese
1 cup cooked Rancho Gordo black beans or canned black beans, drained and rinsed
1 avocado, halved, pitted and sliced
Salsa to taste
Sour cream or plain yogurt
Heat the oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Halve the yams lengthwise and brush all over with olive oil. Season with salt.
Put the yams cut side down on the baking sheet and roast until tender when pierced, 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from the oven, turn cut side up, and lightly mash the flesh with a fork to make room for the filling.
Place half of the cheese on the yams, dividing it evenly. Top with the beans, then the rest of the cheese. Bake until the cheese melts, about 5 minutes. Transfer the yams to plates and top with avocado slices, salsa and sour cream or yogurt.
Serves 4.
Kids activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Bring your youngsters to the market Education Station on Saturdays for Story Time at 10:30 a.m. There might be coloring, matching games or other fun activities too.
Harvest of the Month: Through March, enjoy comparative tastings of artichokes and winter citrus at the market’s Education Station at 11 a.m.
Cindy Deutsch CSW is a former wine sales executive and market research specialist who lives in Napa Valley.
ind the Napa Farmers Market at Napa Valley Expo, 601 Silverado Trail, in Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance and park in front of Zinfandel Hall. Hours remain 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with all the same great vendors and activities.