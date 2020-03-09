Napa Farmers Market: A peek inside the Napa Farmers Market

I am a new member of the Napa Farmers Market board and have learned so much about the market since I joined. My husband, Steve, and I have shopped at the market regularly since we moved from St. Helena to Napa 15 years ago. We were familiar with the farmers and food vendors, but we didn’t understand what was going on behind the scenes.

The market is like a duck on a pond of water: smooth on the surface but paddling like crazy below. We got much closer to the market when we volunteered to be part of the Napa Valley CanDo Food Rescue Team.

The Food Rescue Team arrives near the close of the Saturday market with plastic bins and rolling carts. We distribute the bins to farmers who have excess produce to donate. We drive this produce to the Napa Food Bank, where it is weighed, and a portion is set aside for the South Napa Shelter. The shelter does not have cooking facilities, so we primarily provide salad ingredients or fruit.

As part of the Food Rescue Team, Steve and I have gotten to know the donating farmers, plus the hardworking team at the food bank. Joining the market’s board, however, has revealed an even deeper understanding of how the market works.