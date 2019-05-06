Yes, that’s right. This Sunday, May 12, is Mother’s Day. Now, I know there are some procrastinators who are reading this and thinking, “Mother’s Day is this weekend?” And now you might be wracking your brain trying to think of a game plan for the day and a cool gift to get the woman who has given you everything.
Stop. Take a deep breath. I have the perfect solution for you that will solve this dilemma and make you look great in the process. Bring Mom to the Napa Farmers Market on Saturday, May 11.
Here’s the plan:
- Arrive at the market and while you are listening to the soft sounds of musician Darlene Gardner at the KVYN music stage, order Mom her favorite coffee drink from Ohm Coffee Roasters or Bentley’s Napa Valley. Alternatively, if Mom is into something more effervescent, grab a delicious shrub syrup-flavored, water kefir and kombucha drink from Triad Bev.
- Take a short loop around the market and pick up a basket of fresh strawberries from Rodriguez Farms or Kenwood Strawberry Patch. I’m sure they’d give them a wash, too, if you ask nicely.
- Grab a freshly toasted bagel with cream cheese from Toasted Napa. The lox sandwich always sells out early. Or order up a crêpe from French Corner Napa.
- Get a seat at a table, eat your breakfast and listen in on the chef demo by Hestan Cue at 10 a.m.
- On your way out, pick up a bouquet of fresh-cut blooms from one of our flower vendors.
If you’d like to splurge a little more, stop by Sherri Gallagher Designs or Sharon Hedlund Arts and let Mom pick out a new necklace or earrings. If Mom’s a foodie, perhaps some fresh local honey from Marshall Farms or some Atlas Peak Olive Oil would be more to her liking.
Or you can pick out all the fresh ingredients to make the perfect Mother’s Day meal on Sunday.
You get the idea. The Napa Farmers Market has something for everyone. As a mom myself, I guarantee it will be a delightful morning for the entire family. And speaking of the entire family…
Kids’ activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Bring your youngsters to the market’s Education Station on Tuesdays and Saturdays for Story Time at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
On the KVYN Music Stage: Darlene Gardner will perform at the Napa Farmers Market on Saturday, May 11, and Scott Pullman will perform on Tuesday, May 14.
Harvest of the Month: Through May, enjoy a comparative tasting of cherries at the market’s Education Station at 11 a.m.
While I try to watch my waistline by limiting my pastries most of the year, this recipe from the Lemons for Lulu blog combines two of my favorites, cherries and almonds.
Cherry Almond Quick Bread
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
3 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon almond extract
2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 cup cherries, coarsely chopped
Glaze:
2 cups powdered sugar
1/4 cup milk
1 teaspoon almond extract
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan with nonstick spray and set aside.
In a bowl, cream together butter, sugar, eggs and extracts.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Carefully add the dry ingredients to the creamed mixture. Stir in the yogurt until completely incorporated. Fold in the cherries.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with loose crumbs, about 50 minutes. Remove to a cooling rack for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from the pan and let cool completely on the rack.
For the glaze: Whisk together the powdered sugar, milk and almond extract. Pour over the bread. Let stand to firm before cutting.
Makes one 9-inch loaf.