* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Enjoy food? Get dining and recipe ideas sent to your inbox

Tia Butts is the founder and owner of Tia Butts|pr and is on the board of the Napa Farmers Market.

The Napa Farmers Market takes place each Tuesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. For more information or a schedule of upcoming events, visit napafarmersmarket.org.