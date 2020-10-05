Napa Farmers Market: A rainbow of apples in flavors and colors

My appreciation for the full flavor spectrum and variety of apples hadn’t fully blossomed until I discovered the heritage apples from Devoto Gardens and Orchards at the Napa Farmers Market. Similar to its distant cousin, the tomato, the apple has a multitude of heirloom versions that bear little resemblance to the mealy grocery store offerings I was raised on.
These heirloom varieties provide a wide array of flavors – sweet, tart, nutty, acidic, spice, bitter, tannic – and even some peach, apricot, pear and citrus essences. They also come in a rainbow of colors, from the striking Arkansas Black to the russet-colored Hudson Golden Gem, the striped Kid’s Orange Red, and the pretty Pink Pearl. It is easy to take pleasure in just their names, when you encounter the Esopus Spitzenburg, or Brushy Mountain Limbertwig, or Hubbartson Nonesuch, to name a few.
Apples actually have a long history of providing pleasure. The Romans served them as dessert on the “second tables,” where diners were invited to finish a meal in the orchard gardens while reclining on deep cushions. Lavish bowls of fruit including apples were provided to guests to balance the meat-heavy meal.
The early Persians associated apples with the art of love and considered them powerful aphrodisiacs. According to the Greek geographer Strabo, a Persian girl on her wedding night would be allowed to eat nothing but apples and camel’s marrow.
Another dubious aphrodisiac concoction included “nine apple pips, to be pounded up with a little shaving from the head of a man who has died a violent death…the blood of a worm, of a black dog, and of the second finger of the left hand.”
However, things soured for the apple in the Middle Ages. According to “The New Book of Apples” by Joan Morgan and Alison Richards, apple orchards almost literally went to seed with the fall of the Roman Empire. The remaining varieties were mostly sour and ended up in the cider press or medicine chest.
According to Morgan and Richards, apples were regularly prescribed to soothe ailments and “situations.” Ten raw apples a day were prescribed “to keep English monastic bowels open during Lent.”
Fortunately, the apple made a sweet comeback with the aid of sugar. At the time, sugar was also considered medicinal and the combination seemed logical. According to Morgan and Richards, the first fruit pastes, jams, cordials and syrups were developed for curative purposes. Over time, however, these tasty concoctions and their descendants made their way into the dessert course in England and France.
With the Renaissance came a new appreciation for fresh fruit. As in Roman times, orchards were considered a sign of prosperity and discriminating taste. Gardeners were pressed to improve fruit taste and quality. Thanks to invasions and trade, it wasn’t long before these improved trees made their way to France and England.
The Napa Farmers Market is lucky to have Devoto Gardens and Orchards, a vendor devoted to preserving these heirloom apple gems. Based in Sebastopol, Devoto grows nearly 100 apple varieties from Japan, England, Turkey, Ukraine and New Zealand as well as the United States. Stan Devoto and his team grow varieties that date back to the 1700s, but they also continue to discover new varieties. You will find the Devoto booth at the Napa Farmers Market every Saturday until late November.
Nothing is quite as refreshing as the combination of sweet and tart. So while there are plenty of ways to cook apples, I want to pay respect to the raw, unadorned fruit and provide some options beyond the childhood classic (and truly yummy) combination of apple and peanut butter.
— Add thin apple slices to a ham and cheese sandwich.
— Cheddar cheese is often the go-to for apples but try pairing tart apples with a nutty Gruyère or aged Gouda. Blue cheese also makes a great mate for apples on the sweeter side.
— Slice tart apples into matchsticks and use in leafy green salads to provide a sweet-tart lift.
— Stir chopped apple into guacamole for tart, jicama-like crunch.
— Slip some julienned Pink Pearl apples into a fresh spring roll or Asian rice bowl for a tangy and eye-catching component.
— Combine fresh bulb fennel with tart apple for a simple slaw. Add chopped mint for extra aroma.
— Use apple in place of tomato for a twist on pico de gallo, the fresh salsa that makes a refreshing taco topping.
— Spread pâté on crostini and top with chopped apples and fresh ginger.
Marilyn O’Connell is the president of the board of the Napa Farmers Market.
