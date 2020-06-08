Napa Farmers Market: A sure sign that summer is almost here

Although our location has changed three time this year, the Napa Farmers Market continues to connect its customers to the highest quality fresh produce from small, family-owned farms.
Last week, we opened in the City of Napa parking lot at 1100 West St. in downtown Napa, which you may know better as the location of the old Cinedome Theater. Fingers crossed, this will be the location of the Napa Farmers Market for the foreseeable future.
A sure sign that summer is almost here is the return of Michele Bera, both Tuesdays and Saturdays, with unusual heirloom stone fruit varieties from Bera Ranch in Winters (Yolo County). Take home and taste the first peaches of the season, including Zee Diamond and Springcrest yellow peaches. Look out for the red, sweet flesh of Geo Pride pluots. Over the next few markets, a few Royal Blenheim apricots will start trickling in. As always, Michele takes box orders for the Blenheims, so put in your request the next time you are at the market.
My current favorite is Black Peral cherries from Arceo Ranch in Sacramento County. They have a hint of tartness with crisp flesh so dark that it stains my fingers purple. Annette Arceo is affectionately known as the “Cherry Lady” by market customers for the first part of her season, until she transitions into the “Pear Lady” later in the year.
While things may feel like they are slowly shifting back to normal with more businesses reopening around town, at the Napa Farmers Market we have a responsibility to the community to continue our social distancing practices. These measures ensure we’re providing a safe and healthy shopping environment. Without them, we risk being shut down completely.
This means we will continue to limit the number of customers in the market at one time to allow adequate space for social distancing. On Saturday, the line to enter the market looks intimidating, but it moves quickly. I recommend coming to the market on Tuesday for a more relaxed shopping experience. Please note that our updated hours remain in effect at the new location: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. is for seniors aged 65 and older, and 9 a.m. to noon are our regular shopping hours.
There are many things customers can do to help us have a great market during this unprecedented pandemic. Most important is sending only one customer per household to shop. We count every person in and out of the market, so once we’ve reached capacity, we can’t let any more shoppers in until someone exits.
Although masks are not required for customers (because we are an outdoor marketplace), we strongly recommend wearing a mask or face covering. Forgot yours at home? No problem! For a donation of your choice, you can pick one up at the entrance booth thanks to the volunteer handiwork of loyal market customer Sharon Lampton. All donations help support our nonprofit market as we’ve been operating at a loss since the stay-at-home order was declared in March.
Before heading to the market, visit napafarmersmarket.org/map to see exactly which farmers and vendors are coming and where they will be located. By making a shopping plan and keeping your conversations short inside the market, you will help us serve as many customers as possible.
Finally, you can help the Napa Farmers Market thrive by making the conscious choice to shop with us on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Every single sale makes a difference in the lives of our farmers and specialty food vendors.
Change is hard, and 2020 has thrown us all some real curve balls. Every market day, I am amazed by the dedication of our loyal customers, who have been following us wherever we land. We truly wouldn’t be able to get through this without you all.
Cherry and Wild Arugula Salad
This salad is from chef Christopher Thompson of A16 restaurant in San Francisco.
Serves 8
Citronette Dressing:
1 small red onion, finely minced
2 lemons
Sea salt
¾ cup extra virgin olive oil, approximately
Salad:
½ cup shelled pistachios
½ pound cherries, pitted
2 ounces thinly sliced bresaola (air-dried beef) or prosciutto
1 head frisée
1 pound wild arugula or baby arugula
½ pound aged goat cheese
Make the dressing: Put the minced onion in a small mixing bowl. Squeeze the juice of the lemons over the onion, removing any seeds that may fall into the bowl. Lightly season with sea salt. Stir together and allow the onions to soak in the juice for about 30 minutes. Whisk in the olive oil, aiming for a ratio of 4 parts oil to 1 part lemon juice.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Toast the pistachios until fragrant, about 10 minutes. Cool to room temperature and chop roughly.
Cut off the green tips from the frisée as they tend to be bitter. Cut off the root end and reserve the white and yellow portions of the leaves.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the cherries, frisée and arugula. Dress lightly with the citronette and season with salt.
Arrange a few slices of bresaola on each plate. Top with dressed greens and sprinkle with the chopped pistachios. Grate the cheese over the top and serve.
Please donate now: The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Our stall fees are down and expenses have climbed with the changes necessary to bring you a safe market every week. Our farmers rely on us—and on you—to stay in business. Please help us continue to provide this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation now at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.
Cara Mae Wooledge, MPH is the Napa Farmers Market manager. Recently, she has found her background in public health emergency preparedness and response particularly helpful in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Napa Farmers Market New Location: Until further notice, find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) in downtown Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon. As a California Certified Farmer’s Market, the market is considered an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County Shelter at Home Order. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
