Napa Farmers Market: A sure sign that summer is almost here

This means we will continue to limit the number of customers in the market at one time to allow adequate space for social distancing. On Saturday, the line to enter the market looks intimidating, but it moves quickly. I recommend coming to the market on Tuesday for a more relaxed shopping experience. Please note that our updated hours remain in effect at the new location: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. is for seniors aged 65 and older, and 9 a.m. to noon are our regular shopping hours.

There are many things customers can do to help us have a great market during this unprecedented pandemic. Most important is sending only one customer per household to shop. We count every person in and out of the market, so once we’ve reached capacity, we can’t let any more shoppers in until someone exits.

Although masks are not required for customers (because we are an outdoor marketplace), we strongly recommend wearing a mask or face covering. Forgot yours at home? No problem! For a donation of your choice, you can pick one up at the entrance booth thanks to the volunteer handiwork of loyal market customer Sharon Lampton. All donations help support our nonprofit market as we’ve been operating at a loss since the stay-at-home order was declared in March.