Napa Farmers Market: A toast to the fall bounty

I will forever love toast. Tasty toast creations have been a staple snack while working from home for the past six months. Confession! I tend to be a workaholic, and I found myself losing track of time during my day and forgetting to eat. Toast has become an almost every day meal, because it’s easy to make and there are so many fun ways to customize and change it up day after day.
Here are a few helpful tips to create some delicious and hearty toasts on the go with a little inspiration from the Napa Farmers Market.
Start with the bread:
There are several killer bread purveyors to choose from: Napa Valley Baking Co., Royal Artisan Breads, Upper Crust Baking Company, and Toasted. I have a tough time selecting just one type of bread during my weekly trips.
Toasting your bread:
There are a couple of techniques you can use to toast your bread – it depends on how much time you have and how toasty you want to make it.
1. Use your toaster or toaster oven. Classic, on-the-go choice.
2. Heat up some olive oil in a pan, then brown the bread on both sides. Fancy, hipster-y choice.
3. Brush your sliced bread (baguette, preferably) with olive oil and toast in the oven for crostini. Classy, crunchy choice.
Make your creations:
Nothing is set in stone here, so have a little fun and experiment with flavors. My basic formula is base (avocado, cheese, or spread, like hummus), fruit or veg and/or smoked fish, then any delicious enhancements like salt, glaze or pickled things.
The easiest (and my go-to) toast is peanut or almond butter with some jam on top. Satisfying and you usually have both in your pantry. Here are a few more of my favorites:
-- Avocado Toast – it’s still a thing
You need a hearty bread to hold the goods. I prefer sourdough multigrain or sprouted and seeded multigrain. Browning the bread in a toaster or toasting in a pan will do the trick. Slice up some delicious avocados from Williamson & Shoup Farms and smear them on top of the bread. Top it off with some pickled onions (with a hint of hibiscus!) from Golden State Pickle Co. You can also add some smoked fish from FreshWay Fish or Santa Rosa Seafood for an extra protein kick. Guaranteed to get you through several Zoom calls.
-- Cheesy Fig Toast – a sweet and salty snack
Toast that bread – maybe sourdough walnut and cranberry or other variation of a fruit and nut bread – in a pan. Spread on fromage blanc from Achadinha Cheese on your browned bread, then place overlapping gorgeous bite-sized fig (or strawberry) slices in a beautiful pattern. Then, finally, drizzle a bit of honey from A & Bee Provisions on your creation. If you are feeling a little more adventurous sprinkle some flaky Maldon salt on top. Just a smidge. And voila! Your toast is ready for eating, but first Instagram. Make the people drool.
-- Pimento Cheese Crunchies – you know you wanna
We aren’t entertaining much, or at all these days, but you can make any meal special with a spectacular appetizer. Preheat your oven to 350, slice a baguette in about ½ inch pieces, spread some olive oil on the slices, and put them in the oven for 10 minutes (but check at 5). Take your crostini slices, slather on some pimento cheese from Contimo Provisions, then top it all off with some thinly sliced radishes or celery. You can also sub out the pimento cheese for hummus from the Hummus Guy (or Juju’s) or a different tasty spread from Kassy Kate’s.
The best news: you can get all of your ingredients for toast from the Napa Farmers Market, and your winning combinations are unending. Make it delicious!
The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Please help continue this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.
You can also donate to the Napa Farmers Market by making your Amazon purchases through Amazon Smile. Designate the Downtown Napa Farmers Market Corporation as your charity of choice, and .5% of your purchase will be credited to the Napa Farmers Market.
The Napa Farmers Market is at 1100 West Street (at Pearl Street), site on the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
Anne Girvin is a member of the board of directors and chair of the marketing committee for the Napa Farmers Market. She is a marketing and communications specialist, writer, and yoga instructor based in Napa Valley.
