Napa Farmers Market: A toast to the fall bounty

We aren’t entertaining much, or at all these days, but you can make any meal special with a spectacular appetizer. Preheat your oven to 350, slice a baguette in about ½ inch pieces, spread some olive oil on the slices, and put them in the oven for 10 minutes (but check at 5). Take your crostini slices, slather on some pimento cheese from Contimo Provisions, then top it all off with some thinly sliced radishes or celery. You can also sub out the pimento cheese for hummus from the Hummus Guy (or Juju’s) or a different tasty spread from Kassy Kate’s.

The best news: you can get all of your ingredients for toast from the Napa Farmers Market, and your winning combinations are unending. Make it delicious!

The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Please help continue this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.

You can also donate to the Napa Farmers Market by making your Amazon purchases through Amazon Smile. Designate the Downtown Napa Farmers Market Corporation as your charity of choice, and .5% of your purchase will be credited to the Napa Farmers Market.

The Napa Farmers Market is at 1100 West Street (at Pearl Street), site on the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.

Anne Girvin is a member of the board of directors and chair of the marketing committee for the Napa Farmers Market. She is a marketing and communications specialist, writer, and yoga instructor based in Napa Valley.