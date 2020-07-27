Napa Farmers Market: An antidote for uncertain times: pie

Coarse sugar

Make the dough: Cut the butter into ½-inch cubes and freeze half of it for at least 20 minutes. Keep the other half in the refrigerator until you are ready to use it. Combine the flour, salt and sugar in the food processor bowl with the blade and place in the refrigerator for 20 minutes. Combine the cold water and vodka or vinegar and keep chilled.

Pulse the dry ingredients a few times to blend. Add the chilled butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal, then add the frozen butter and pulse until the butter is in pea-sized pieces. Add ¼ cup of the vodka mixture and pulse briefly. The dough should be soft and crumbly, yet kneadable. If the dough easily holds together when you squeeze a small amount, it is ready. If not, add more of the vodka mixture a half-tablespoon at a time until the dough holds together. It should still look like a bowl of crumbs.

Turn out the dough on a floured surface and gather into a ball, kneading it as little as possible. Divide the ball into two parts, one a little bigger than the other, and form into disks. Wrap the disks individually in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 20 minutes or overnight. Resting relaxes the gluten, making the dough easier to handle.