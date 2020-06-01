Napa Farmers Market: Back to business for Monday Bakery

Over the past two months, the Napa Farmers Market has proved itself to be an essential service, providing not only fresh and healthy food but also, in a sense, a comfort blanket for our community, a reassuring weekly staple for many of us. Not only is the market essential to the customers served week after week, but also to the vendors who fill its stalls.
The Napa Farmers Market provides the opportunity for established local farms to sell their harvest. Think Big Ranch Farms’ luscious tomatoes; Long Meadow Ranch’s abundance of leafy greens, carrots and herbs; and Bera Ranch’s otherworldly peaches and stonefruit.
The market also offers a platform for upstarts to test the market with their products: Encina Farms with their delicious Iberico pork; Triad Bevs with their exotic kombuchas and sparkling kefir sodas; and Monday Bakery’s comforting seasonal sweets and baked goods.
It’s not uncommon to see local entrepreneurs using the market and its tremendous reach to expand and grow their business. One such example has been Sally Geftakys of Monday Bakery. Sally began her business by selling at the market, but she has made the jump to a brick-and-mortar store for her bakery-cafe. Located on Second Street in downtown Napa, Monday Bakery is a lovely, light-filled bakery and café that’s usually occupied with smiling faces, both customers and employees, enjoying good food and good company.
Sally is now on the verge of reopening the bakery doors after shelter-in-place orders forced her to close for the past two months. She explained what that experience has been like and what the future holds for Monday Bakery.
Without question the last two months have been a whirlwind for everyone. Can you give us a little perspective as to what you’ve been through with Monday Bakery and how difficult it was to close the doors due to a situation beyond your control?
Sally: “Closing the doors was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made. No one could have prepared me for a pandemic within the first two years of opening a business. It was so hard because for a while there was no clear proper path to take. I had to take in all the factors of continuing to keep my doors open, and it ultimately came down to the safety of my staff and customers. I wouldn’t have been able to forgive myself if I put anyone in a vulnerable position.”
“But it really has taken a mental toll. As a business owner, your business becomes a part of you, your child. It was a strange experience trimming down my work week from crazy long hours to virtually nonexistent. The first week or so was filled with, “Whoa! So this is what 10 p.m. looks like!” But as time went on, it got harder and harder to be away from the daily grind, my staff and my customers.”
How has the community demonstrated its support during this time?
Sally: “This Napa community has once and again proven their loyalty and love. I can’t tell you how many people have reached out to me to see how they can help, if they could buy gift cards or whatever. It’s really amazing to see how many people we have touched and how much they want us to be okay and succeed.”
As you prepare to open your doors again, are there any new precautions you are implementing to ensure the public is in a safe environment when entering Monday Bakery?
“We are taking baby steps in resuming operations at the shop. Our first order of business was returning to the Napa Farmers Market, which was so great. We loved seeing all the familiar faces. Next we are working on implementing take-out, and possibly delivery, service at the store. That will mean masks and gloves for my staff, proper cleaning procedures done on a rotating schedule, and social distancing protocols being followed.”
What does it feel like to be opening again?
“I am beyond excited. We have been awarded an opportunity to evaluate our businesses and change things that we weren’t happy with or wanted to do differently. It’s been so fun being at the farmers market to test out new products and we can’t wait to show the public what we have come up with.”
Look for Monday Bakery at the Napa Farmers Market and plan to visit the bakery itself when it reopens soon.
Napa Farmers Market new location: Until further notice, find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) in downtown Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a.m. to noon.
They continue to implement social distancing as long as necessary to ensure our market is a safe environment for everyone. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
Sourdough Starter
Kyle Kuehner, Royal Artisan Breads
Unbleached bread or all-purpose flour
Whole wheat flour
Water
Combine 50 grams of unbleached flour or all-purpose flour, 50 grams of whole wheat flour and 100 grams of water and mix until all the flour has been moistened and the mixture has a batter-like consistency. Leave this mixture on your counter for 24 hours. You can put it in a sealed jar, or you can leave the jar slightly open to catch all the beneficial microorganisms in your kitchen.
Once a day for the next seven days, preferably at the same time each day, discard most of the starter, keeping about 20 grams. Add 100 grams of water and mix to disperse the starter, then add 100 grams of flour and mix until all the flour has been moistened. Repeat this process for 7 days and then your starter will be ready to use for bread, waffles or pancakes.
Kyle Kuehner is the owner of Royal Artisan Breads and a vendor at the Napa Farmers Market.
