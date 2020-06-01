Napa Farmers Market: Back to business for Monday Bakery

Sally is now on the verge of reopening the bakery doors after shelter-in-place orders forced her to close for the past two months. She explained what that experience has been like and what the future holds for Monday Bakery.

Without question the last two months have been a whirlwind for everyone. Can you give us a little perspective as to what you’ve been through with Monday Bakery and how difficult it was to close the doors due to a situation beyond your control?

Sally: “Closing the doors was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made. No one could have prepared me for a pandemic within the first two years of opening a business. It was so hard because for a while there was no clear proper path to take. I had to take in all the factors of continuing to keep my doors open, and it ultimately came down to the safety of my staff and customers. I wouldn’t have been able to forgive myself if I put anyone in a vulnerable position.”

“But it really has taken a mental toll. As a business owner, your business becomes a part of you, your child. It was a strange experience trimming down my work week from crazy long hours to virtually nonexistent. The first week or so was filled with, “Whoa! So this is what 10 p.m. looks like!” But as time went on, it got harder and harder to be away from the daily grind, my staff and my customers.”