Napa Farmers Market: Better sweet potatoes through science

Winter is a great time to be eating roasted vegetables. It’s cold outside and I don’t mind turning on the oven for a little extra coziness. Sweet potatoes, white potatoes, squash are all such comfort foods that hit the spot at this time of year.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
I recently learned a new technique for baking sweet potatoes from an article about Nik Sharma’s new cookbook, “The Flavor Equation.” Sharma reports that he was testing new ways to improve roasted sweet potatoes and found that a combination of steaming and roasting gives an optimum flavor and texture profile. I have to agree. When I tried his technique, I thought it was the best sweet potato ever.
The first step is to cut the sweet potato in half lengthwise and place each half cut-face up in a glass baking pan and cover with tin foil and bake. The second step is to remove the foil, turn the potatoes cut-side down and finish roasting. The first step, partial steaming, keeps moisture inside the potato, and the second step, uncovered roasting adds the flavor.
I also tried this technique on small butternut squash and the result was similar (although the cooking time had to be extended). The texture was totally smooth. Both sweet potatoes and squash benefit from steaming to break down their stringy fibers and render them spoonable.
Sharma writes, “Steam helps destroy that structure, so you’ve got then this creamy texture that comes about” while “roasting produces more aromatic molecules than are achieved through boiling or microwaving, and most of them in higher concentrations.”
In the recipe below, the sweet potato is topped with a delicious crème fraiche mixture, but another alternative would be to scoop out the cooked flesh and mix it with the various ingredients to create a stuffed sweet potato.
Baked Sweet Potatoes with Maple Crème Fraiche
Adapted from “The Flavor Equation” by Nik Sharma
- For the sweet potatoes:
4 sweet potatoes (each 7 ounces [200 grams]), preferably a yellow-fleshed variety such as Garnet or Jewel
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
Fine sea salt
For the dressing ad garnish:
½ cup (120 grams) crème fraîche or sour cream
1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey
1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
2 teaspoons fish sauce (optional—adds a touch of umami)
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Fine sea salt
2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallions, both green and white parts
2 tablespoons roasted peanuts
1 teaspoon red chile flakes, such as Aleppo, Maras, or Urfa
½ teaspoon lime zest
To prepare the sweet potatoes, heat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Rinse and scrub the sweet potatoes under running tap water. Slice them lengthwise and place them in a roasting pan, cut side facing up. Brush or smear with the butter and season with salt. Cover the pan with a sheet of aluminum foil and press around the edges to seal snugly. Bake for 20- 30 minutes.
After 20—30 minutes, remove the foil, flip the sweet potatoes, and cook, uncovered, for another 20—30 minutes more, until the sweet potatoes are cooked thoroughly and are tender; a knife inserted into the center of the sweet potato should slide through easily. Remove from the heat and let rest for 5 minutes.
To prepare the dressing, in a small bowl, combine the crème fraîche, maple syrup, lime juice, fish sauce, if using, and pepper. Taste and season with salt.
To serve, top the warm roasted potatoes with a few tablespoons of the maple crème fraîche dressing. Sprinkle with the scallions, peanuts, chile flakes, and lime zest. Serve with the extra dressing on the side.
WATCH NOW: AUNT JEMINA REVEALS NEW NAME AND LOGO
CHECK OUT: CITY OF NAPA COMPOSTING DOS AND DONTS
Do: All food goes into the compost bin
Food: Shellfish
Food: Meat bones
Food: Eggshells
Food: Pet food
Do: Leaves and grass
Do: Natural cork
Do: Cotton balls/cotton swaps with paper stems
Do: Holiday greenery
Do: Clean wood
Do: Napkins, paper towels, tissues & other soiled paper
Do: Coffee grounds & filters
Do: Greasy pizza boxes & paper bags
Do: Waxed paper, butcher paper & waxed cardboard
Don't: Plastic bags/wrap, straws or other plastic items
Don't: Styrofoam
Don't: Glass
Don't: Metal
Don't: Aluminum foil/foil-lined food wrap
Don't: Cat & dog waste/cat litter
Questions?
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Christian Curtis, former longtime bartender at the Calistoga Inn, passed away at age 46 from complications of COVID-19.
Long Meadow Ranch Wine Estates declined to purchase fruit that had already been contracted for, the lawsuit alleges, resulting in a loss of $4…
The 19th-century Yount mansion in Napa is a few months away from becoming a group home, despite the fears of some nearby residents.
Kristin Smart was the daughter of Napa's Vintage High principal Stan Smart. Although Kristin never lived in Napa, the disappearance generated …
At least a third of Brookdale Napa's 75 residents have tested positive for the virus, internal emails show. The outbreak is one of 13 active a…
Sylvia Moir will become interim chief of Napa Police pending an approval vote by the City Council.
Experts say the spike is the result of a pandemic economy and far from normal. In the meantime, skyrocketing home values could displace renters.
A 65-year-old man alleges two female Napa State workers sexually abused him and a doctor sterilized him more than half a century ago.
First American Title had sued Placer Title Company for unfair competitive practices and breach of fiduciary responsibilities.
A deteriorating two-story concrete building in remote south Napa County wetlands once relayed news from Asia to the rest of the United States …
Cindy Deutsch is a member of the board of the Napa Farmers Market.
The Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West Street (at Pearl Street) at the site of the former Cinedome Theater, every Saturday, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to noon. Face coverings are required for entry (no exemptions) for everyone over 2 years old. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.