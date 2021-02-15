Napa Farmers Market: Better sweet potatoes through science

Winter is a great time to be eating roasted vegetables. It’s cold outside and I don’t mind turning on the oven for a little extra coziness. Sweet potatoes, white potatoes, squash are all such comfort foods that hit the spot at this time of year.

I recently learned a new technique for baking sweet potatoes from an article about Nik Sharma’s new cookbook, “The Flavor Equation.” Sharma reports that he was testing new ways to improve roasted sweet potatoes and found that a combination of steaming and roasting gives an optimum flavor and texture profile. I have to agree. When I tried his technique, I thought it was the best sweet potato ever.

The first step is to cut the sweet potato in half lengthwise and place each half cut-face up in a glass baking pan and cover with tin foil and bake. The second step is to remove the foil, turn the potatoes cut-side down and finish roasting. The first step, partial steaming, keeps moisture inside the potato, and the second step, uncovered roasting adds the flavor.

I also tried this technique on small butternut squash and the result was similar (although the cooking time had to be extended). The texture was totally smooth. Both sweet potatoes and squash benefit from steaming to break down their stringy fibers and render them spoonable.