 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Farmers Market: Better sweet potatoes through science

Napa Farmers Market: Better sweet potatoes through science

{{featured_button_text}}

Winter is a great time to be eating roasted vegetables. It’s cold outside and I don’t mind turning on the oven for a little extra coziness. Sweet potatoes, white potatoes, squash are all such comfort foods that hit the spot at this time of year.

I recently learned a new technique for baking sweet potatoes from an article about Nik Sharma’s new cookbook, “The Flavor Equation.” Sharma reports that he was testing new ways to improve roasted sweet potatoes and found that a combination of steaming and roasting gives an optimum flavor and texture profile. I have to agree. When I tried his technique, I thought it was the best sweet potato ever.

The first step is to cut the sweet potato in half lengthwise and place each half cut-face up in a glass baking pan and cover with tin foil and bake. The second step is to remove the foil, turn the potatoes cut-side down and finish roasting. The first step, partial steaming, keeps moisture inside the potato, and the second step, uncovered roasting adds the flavor.

I also tried this technique on small butternut squash and the result was similar (although the cooking time had to be extended). The texture was totally smooth. Both sweet potatoes and squash benefit from steaming to break down their stringy fibers and render them spoonable.

Sharma writes, “Steam helps destroy that structure, so you’ve got then this creamy texture that comes about” while “roasting produces more aromatic molecules than are achieved through boiling or microwaving, and most of them in higher concentrations.”

In the recipe below, the sweet potato is topped with a delicious crème fraiche mixture, but another alternative would be to scoop out the cooked flesh and mix it with the various ingredients to create a stuffed sweet potato.

Baked Sweet Potatoes with Maple Crème Fraiche

Adapted from “The Flavor Equation” by Nik Sharma

  • For the sweet potatoes:

4 sweet potatoes (each 7 ounces [200 grams]), preferably a yellow-fleshed variety such as Garnet or Jewel

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

Fine sea salt

For the dressing ad garnish:

½ cup (120 grams) crème fraîche or sour cream

1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

2 teaspoons fish sauce (optional—adds a touch of umami)

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Fine sea salt

2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallions, both green and white parts

2 tablespoons roasted peanuts

1 teaspoon red chile flakes, such as Aleppo, Maras, or Urfa

½ teaspoon lime zest

To prepare the sweet potatoes, heat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Rinse and scrub the sweet potatoes under running tap water. Slice them lengthwise and place them in a roasting pan, cut side facing up. Brush or smear with the butter and season with salt. Cover the pan with a sheet of aluminum foil and press around the edges to seal snugly. Bake for 20- 30 minutes.

After 20—30 minutes, remove the foil, flip the sweet potatoes, and cook, uncovered, for another 20—30 minutes more, until the sweet potatoes are cooked thoroughly and are tender; a knife inserted into the center of the sweet potato should slide through easily. Remove from the heat and let rest for 5 minutes.

To prepare the dressing, in a small bowl, combine the crème fraîche, maple syrup, lime juice, fish sauce, if using, and pepper. Taste and season with salt.

To serve, top the warm roasted potatoes with a few tablespoons of the maple crème fraîche dressing. Sprinkle with the scallions, peanuts, chile flakes, and lime zest. Serve with the extra dressing on the side.

WATCH NOW: AUNT JEMINA REVEALS NEW NAME AND LOGO

CHECK OUT: CITY OF NAPA COMPOSTING DOS AND DONTS

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Brookdale Napa suffers COVID outbreak

Brookdale Napa suffers COVID outbreak

  • Updated

At least a third of Brookdale Napa's 75 residents have tested positive for the virus, internal emails show. The outbreak is one of 13 active a…

Cindy Deutsch is a member of the board of the Napa Farmers Market.

The Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West Street (at Pearl Street) at the site of the former Cinedome Theater, every Saturday, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to noon. Face coverings are required for entry (no exemptions) for everyone over 2 years old. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Myths about home improvement projects

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News