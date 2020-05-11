Napa Farmers Market: Blueberries are here!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Confession: I haven’t always been the biggest fan of blueberries. Growing up, the only blueberries I knew were found in muffins or cakes. They were mushy, flavorless, and what I thought was surely a punishment for something I did. As I grew up, and my palate expanded and my disdain for blueberries slowly started to wane. They became tolerable, but not enjoyable.

Why am I telling you this? Because I LOVE blueberries now. Love them. What changed my mind, you ask? Eating fresh blueberries directly from a farmer – there is nothing quite like it.

And I have good news for you: it’s blueberry season. And as you most likely know, all berries, including blueberries, have many health benefits, which is especially important these days.

Plus, they are like little rays of sunshine when you pop them in your mouth. Dee-lish.

More good news: blueberries are at the Napa Farmers Market! Family-owned Triple Delight Blueberries is back for their fourth year at the market. Owned by the Sorensen Family, whose roots in California agriculture extends for six generations, Triple Delight is named for their three delightful daughters.