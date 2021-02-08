Napa Farmers Market: Buying local

In her book, "This Is Where You Belong: Finding your Home Wherever You Are," Melody Warn sums up the research findings, which go further than just the economic health of our towns: “Shopping locally is a concrete way to help your town thrive economically and to improve your own quality of your life.”

Having personal transactions with our shopkeepers, restaurant personnel and fellow shoppers can effectively improve the sense of well-being we have about our community, and increase our own level of happiness – all while improving our town, as well.

Local restaurants and food businesses are a bellwether of the health of the Napa Valley economy. Not only are they a significant source of employment, they put the city of Napa on the (tourist) map, and give our town personality and, literally, some distinctive local flavor. If we want them to be there when this pandemic is over, we need to support them now.