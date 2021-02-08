Napa Farmers Market: Buying local

An Amazon truck rumbled down our street as I read the news that our community’s beloved ABC Bakery was shuttering for good – and I cringed. Obviously, the pandemic is taking a toll on us all, but our local small businesses are really feeling the pinch. Even in good times, restaurants operate on razor-thin margins, and local retailers feel the punch of big box stores and online behemoths. I worry about what our town is going to look and feel like when we are on the other side of the pandemic. What businesses will survive? Will downtown become a ghost town?
The answer is: Not if we make a point of buying locally, every single week.
Buying from our neighbors’ businesses enables the “local multiplier effect” – a concept John Maynard Keynes articulated in 1936. The idea is simple and intuitive: money spent at a locally owned store cycles and multiplies within that community, providing jobs, tax income and further investment.
Businesses have the income to hire local employees and contractors to enhance their offerings. Those employees and contractors have money to spend on rent and groceries and (hopefully soon) entertainment in the community. Local government can pay for public infrastructure repairs and improvements. Contrast this cascade of benefits with purchases made in a national chain store, where according to some studies, only 14 cents of every dollar stay in the community where it was spent.
In her book, "This Is Where You Belong: Finding your Home Wherever You Are," Melody Warn sums up the research findings, which go further than just the economic health of our towns: “Shopping locally is a concrete way to help your town thrive economically and to improve your own quality of your life.”
Having personal transactions with our shopkeepers, restaurant personnel and fellow shoppers can effectively improve the sense of well-being we have about our community, and increase our own level of happiness – all while improving our town, as well.
Local restaurants and food businesses are a bellwether of the health of the Napa Valley economy. Not only are they a significant source of employment, they put the city of Napa on the (tourist) map, and give our town personality and, literally, some distinctive local flavor. If we want them to be there when this pandemic is over, we need to support them now.
Many local restaurants have pivoted to offer take-away menus, and meals that can be finished at home, so you can enjoy their food is at its best. Adding a bottle of wine to your order, and/or picking up instead of using a third-party delivery service (e.g., DoorDash) offers the business a better margin for their efforts. Some restaurants are also selling pantry items like meatballs, soup, and pizza kits, which are great to have on hand and so much more interesting and meaningful than groceries from a national supermarket chain.
Of course, shopping at the Napa Farmers Market is another powerful way to support our local food businesses and put your dollars to work multiplying in our community. The economics for farmers and food artisans are so much improved selling directly to the customer, as wholesale leaves them only about 16 cents of every dollar sold. Plus, of course, open-air food shopping is one of the safest ways to restock your larder in pandemic times.
I am as guilty as anyone of enjoying more home-cooked meals than I used to, and leaning on Amazon convenience to weather the storm. But I know that if I make a conscious choice to buy more local foods – even if it’s just one more meal or two per week – I will help make a difference for local businesses, and Napa Valley more broadly.
The following “Friday night” kind of recipe is a tasty way to use up whatever little bits of veggies and leftovers from takeout orders and farmers’ market runs.
Kuku is a Persian frittata-like dish that normally involves cups and cups of chopped herbs. This variation is less demanding in the herb department, and geared to take advantage of whatever delicious bits you have on hand. The advieh spice mix, which is common in Persian cooking, is easy to make – just blend equal parts ground cumin, cardamom, cinnamon and dried rose petals – and great to have on hand for meat stews, soups, or even dark chocolate desserts. Store in an airtight container to maintain freshness. If you don’t have dried rose petals, pick some up locally at Whole Spice in the Oxbow Public Market.
Leftover Squash Kuku with Advieh
(Persian Spice Mix)
By Deirdre Bourdet, Hedonism Ink
Serves 2-4
1 medium onion, diced or sliced
4 tablespoon olive oil, separated
1-2 oz cooked bacon (optional)
¼ teaspoon ground turmeric
¼ teaspoon advieh
1¼ - 1½ cups roasted butternut squash (or other cooked vegetables), cut into bite-sized pieces
4 large eggs
¼ cup finely chopped mixed herbs (e.g., cilantro leaves and stems, parsley leaves and fine stems, fennel fronds and small stems, mint leaves, dill)
Salt, pepper
Sauté onion in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil until very soft; add the cooked bacon, if using, then stir in the turmeric and advieh and set aside. In a mixing bowl, season the eggs generously with salt and pepper and whisk lightly. Gently stir in the chopped herbs, cooked onion mixture, and roasted veggies until the egg is evenly distributed. Preheat the broiler with a rack 4-6 inches away from the element. In an 8-inch nonstick pan on medium heat, pour the remaining 3 tablespoon olive oil and swirl to coat the pan. Carefully pour in the egg mixture and arrange in an even thickness. Cover and cook on low heat on the stovetop for 10 minutes, then remove the cover and finish cooking under the broiler an additional 5 minutes, or until the top is set. Let stand a few minutes before flipping out of the pan or slicing.
Marilyn O’Connell is president of the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market.
Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street), site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays (through December) and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon. Face coverings are required while waiting in line for and inside the Napa Farmers Market. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.