Napa Farmers Market: Celebrating resiliency

While many community events have been postponed indefinitely or canceled altogether, National Farmers Market Week is moving forward. The 21st annual celebration is Aug. 2-8. National Farmers Market Week is a great time to showcase the value that farmers markets add to our communities.
This year’s theme is highlighting and embracing resiliency. I’d say the year as a whole has been a constant test of resiliency for everyone. Farmers markets have not been spared this trial. Many were among the first organizations to adapt to the pandemic’s rapidly changing demands and challenges.
When Napa County’s shelter-at-home order took effect in March, local authorities designated farmers markets as an essential business. Although the Napa Farmers Market was allowed to operate, we had to quickly develop and implement a comprehensive social distancing plan to ensure our market was a safe shopping environment.
The Napa Farmers Market has changed locations three times this year: one planned move and twice due to the pandemic. As new guidance emerged and safety measures had to be enhanced, the Napa Farmers Market adapted to the demands of COVID-19 and our new locations. “We’re learning to sail this ship as we build it,” said market manager Cara Mae Wooledge.
Our loyal customers continued to seek us out and have expressed gratitude for our dedication to providing a safe, dependable food source for all Napa residents. What’s more, we have expanded our customer base in our new location.
We continue to offer food-assistance programs including Market Match (which doubles CalFresh food benefits for low-income households) and Shopping for the Homeless Shelter, funded by your cash donations at the market. The Napa Farmers Market team has always considered the market to be an essential food source for our community. After seeing the response of our customers during the pandemic and the increased demand for our food-assistance programs, we know that Napa residents feel the same way.
With so much uncertainty, it’s easy to understand why our customers continue to rely on the market to feed their families. Shopping at the Napa Farmers Market is a comforting and familiar activity with a semblance of normalcy that we all are craving. As the seasons change, crops still grow, are harvested and made available for you by dedicated farmers who earn their living cultivating fresh fruits and vegetables.
National Farmers Market Week is a time to celebrate the Napa Farmers Market as a safe place that connects our community to healthy, sustainably grown food. Show your support by shopping with us on Tuesdays and Saturdays. And please vote for the Napa Farmers Market in American Farmland Trust’s 2020 Farmers Market Celebration. The market receiving the most votes nationwide will win $1,000 and the title of “Most Essential Market.” We are currently in second place and need your vote. Find out more at www.napafarmersmarket.org.
Fresh Corn Salsa
This recipe comes from the blog, Cookie + Kate. It is the perfect summer appetizer. It’s made simply with sweet corn, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime and a dash of chili powder. Avocado is optional.
3 cups raw corn kernels (from about 4 ears)
1 cup finely chopped red onion
1 diced ripe avocado, optional
½ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
1 to 2 medium jalapeños, finely chopped
¼ cup fresh lime juice, or to taste
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
¼ teaspoon chili powder
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon fine sea salt
In a medium serving bowl, combine all of the ingredients. Stir to combine. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
For best flavor, allow the salsa to marinate for 20 minutes before serving. This salsa keeps well in the refrigerator, covered, for 3 to 4 days.
Makes about 4 cups
Please donate: The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Our stall fees are down and expenses have climbed with the changes necessary to bring you a safe market every week. Our farmers rely on us—and on you—to stay in business. Please help us continue to provide this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation now at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.
You can also donate to the Napa Farmers Market by making your Amazon purchases through Amazon Smile. When you shop on AmazonSmile, the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the purchase price of eligible products to the charitable organization of your choice. Every item on Amazon is available on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com) at the same price. Designate the Downtown Napa Farmers Market Corporation as your charity of choice, and .5% of your purchase will be credited to the Napa Farmers Market.
Mimi Adams is the assistant market manager for the Napa Farmers Market.
Until further notice, find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street), Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a.m. to noon. As a California Certified Farmer’s Market, the market is considered an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County shelter-at-home mandate. Check napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
