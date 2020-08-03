Napa Farmers Market: Celebrating resiliency

We continue to offer food-assistance programs including Market Match (which doubles CalFresh food benefits for low-income households) and Shopping for the Homeless Shelter, funded by your cash donations at the market. The Napa Farmers Market team has always considered the market to be an essential food source for our community. After seeing the response of our customers during the pandemic and the increased demand for our food-assistance programs, we know that Napa residents feel the same way.

With so much uncertainty, it’s easy to understand why our customers continue to rely on the market to feed their families. Shopping at the Napa Farmers Market is a comforting and familiar activity with a semblance of normalcy that we all are craving. As the seasons change, crops still grow, are harvested and made available for you by dedicated farmers who earn their living cultivating fresh fruits and vegetables.