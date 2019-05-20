There are a lot of things that make me really happy. Seeing the first robin of the year and the lovely first blooms from my roses will do it. Or when I walk in the door after being gone for five minutes and my dog acts like he hasn’t seen me in years. And when I pull up to the Napa Farmers Market to set up my booth and my favorite farm vendors have arrived, I do a little happy dance.
I absolutely love cherries and blueberries. When Annette Arceo from Arceo Ranch shows up with her beautiful cherries, I practically run to her booth for a big bag (and eat most of them at the market). Soon she will have heirloom pears and pluots, plus sweet peas and zinnias from her farm. I like to decorate my booth with them.
Blueberries are available at the Napa Farmers Market for only a limited time. Triple Delight Blueberries picks its juicy berries fresh for the market. Don’t wait to buy some; they will be gone before you know it. Blueberries freeze well in a freezer bag so make sure to get plenty for future needs.
I also get really excited when I see the Bera Ranch crew pull up in their white truck. They have the most wonderful heirloom varieties of apricots, plums, peaches and nectarines. Last year, we had some really bad weather just as the apricots were blooming. This reduced how many apricots that Michele Bera had for sale. Usually she sells boxes of apricots by pre-order to people who want to make jam, but she only had enough crop to sell her apricots by the pound.
Another thing that makes me really happy is lavender. Any day now, Morningsun Herb Farm will be bringing fresh-cut lavender to the market. You can put bunches in water like any other flower or dry it so you can enjoy it longer. I always wonder how Morningsun employees can concentrate at their booth with all of the bees buzzing around that lavender. Morningsun also brings a large selection of plants from its nursery. When it comes to growing herbs, the Morningsun crew can answer any question.
At the Napa Farmers Market, you’ll find fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs sold by the farmers who grew them. This is truly a luxury. My daughter lives on Oahu. Many times, when I talk to her, we have a long conversation about what food I bought at the market. She actually has me describe how the peaches or tomatoes smelled and tasted. To her, we are really lucky. She may live at the beach, but most of what’s sold at their farmers markets gets shipped in from California. They have lovely papayas and melons, but they can’t get a fresh tomato. Can you imagine that?
Recently, I participated as a vendor at Morningside Herb Farm’s annual open house. At the event, they offer a selection of tasty treats made with herbs from their farm. These glazed almonds were served at a past event.
Lavender and Orange Glazed Almonds
This recipe is courtesy of Morningsun Herb Farm.
Lavender Sugar:
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup fresh lavender blossoms
2 cups (about 1/2 pound) almonds
1/4 cup orange juice
1 tablespoon grated orange zest
1/2 teaspoon dried ginger (optional)
Prepare the lavender sugar: Combine the sugar and fresh lavender in a sealed container for about 1 week. When ready to use, sift the sugar to separate it from the lavender. The sugar may get clumpy but sifts easily.
Lightly toast the almonds in a large, heavy pan over low heat. Line a cookie sheet with waxed paper.
In a large, heavy saucepan, combine the sifted lavender sugar, orange juice and orange zest. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Boil 30 seconds. Stir in the almonds. Spread the almonds in one layer on the waxed paper and cool completely. Separate the almonds if necessary. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Kids’ activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Bring your youngsters to the market’s Education Station on Tuesdays and Saturdays for Story Time at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
On the KVYN Music Stage: Mikey Bilello will perform at the Napa Farmers Market on Saturday, May 25, and Oscar Reynolds will perform at the market on Tuesday, May 28.
Harvest of the Month: Through May, enjoy a comparative tasting of cherries at the market’s Education Station at 11 a.m.