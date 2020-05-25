Napa Farmers Market: Cherries arrive at the market

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus has interrupted so many things in our lives. It has impacted our mobility, social life, how and when we work, and how our children are educated.

At the same time, the virus has allowed us to pause and develop a renewed appreciation for some of the more predictable and simple joys in life that perhaps we take for granted in the midst of our traditionally busy schedules. This includes the fruits and vegetables that turn up at the Napa Farmers Market in season, allowing us to celebrate a particular moment and awaken our senses of smell and taste. For some of us, the fragrance of ripe strawberries or the sight of fresh corn can evoke a specific mood, feeling or memory.

This month, California cherries are headlining the Napa Farmers Market. Whether you’re enjoying them at the breakfast table or on your patio, or snacking on them in the car on a road trip, California cherries are in many ways the gateway fruit to summer. I have fond childhood memories of family camping trips, when my dad would pull over at a random fruit stand decorated with homemade signs promoting the arrival of the season’s first cherries.