Napa Farmers Market: Cherries arrive at the market

The coronavirus has interrupted so many things in our lives. It has impacted our mobility, social life, how and when we work, and how our children are educated.
At the same time, the virus has allowed us to pause and develop a renewed appreciation for some of the more predictable and simple joys in life that perhaps we take for granted in the midst of our traditionally busy schedules. This includes the fruits and vegetables that turn up at the Napa Farmers Market in season, allowing us to celebrate a particular moment and awaken our senses of smell and taste. For some of us, the fragrance of ripe strawberries or the sight of fresh corn can evoke a specific mood, feeling or memory.
This month, California cherries are headlining the Napa Farmers Market. Whether you’re enjoying them at the breakfast table or on your patio, or snacking on them in the car on a road trip, California cherries are in many ways the gateway fruit to summer. I have fond childhood memories of family camping trips, when my dad would pull over at a random fruit stand decorated with homemade signs promoting the arrival of the season’s first cherries.
A little research on the California Cherry Board website, an organization that represents 850 growers, turned up some interesting facts that the average cherry consumer perhaps doesn’t know. Sweet cherries originated in the fertile valleys between the Black and Caspian Seas in Asia Minor. It is believed that they traveled to Europe with the help of birds.
The early colonists brought them to North America and Spanish missionaries planted them in California. Today, Washington state leads the nation in production, but California takes second place.
Cherries are a good dietary choice. They’re packed with vitamin C and have known antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. For those who can’t take anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen, cherries and tart cherry juice are a great natural alternative.
Store cherries in the refrigerator to keep them fresh and plump. Unlike strawberries, they will not lose their flavor and will stay crunchy.
This year’s California crop looks bountiful. If you want reassurance that summer is imminent, head down to the Napa Farmers Market on Tuesdays and Saturdays and pick up some sweet California cherries. Several vendors have them and in more than one variety. So, while our lives have changed during this lockdown, cherries are a reminder that nature marches on and better days lie ahead.
The California Cherry Board website has many great recipes (www.calcherry.com). Enjoy this favorite to welcome the summer.
Bing Cherry Lemonade
1 cup sugar
1 pound fresh California Bing cherries, pitted (about 2 cups)
1 cup fresh lemon juice
Mint garnish (optional)
Combine the sugar and 1 cup water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves. Add 1 cup cherries, bring to a boil and boil until the cherries begin to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Set aside to cool.
Strain the cooled syrup into a large pitcher, pressing on the cherries to release their juice. Discard the cooked cherry mixture. Add the lemon juice and 1-1/2 quarts cold water to the syrup. Stir in the remaining cherries. Pour over ice and garnish with fresh mint.
Makes 2 quarts.
Please donate now: The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Our stall fees are down and expenses have climbed with the changes necessary to bring you a safe market every week. Our farmers rely on us — and on you — to stay in business. Please help us continue to provide this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation now at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.
Kids activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Story Time has been suspended and the Education Station will be closed until further notice.
Harvest of the Month: Although food sampling at the Napa Famers Market has been suspended, be sure to stock up on fruits and vegetables to enjoy at home.
Robert Jordan, an executive consultant at Kaiser Permanente and former local educational administrator, serves as vice president of the Napa Farmers Market board of directors.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.