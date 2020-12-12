Napa Farmers Market: Combatting food insecurity

Through our joined forces, we have piloted a new program called “Fruit and Veggie Bucks” for low-income and immigrant families who don’t have access to other programs like CalFresh. PACRC staff identifies families who would benefit from the program and welcomes them at the Napa Farmers Market, where the families receive $100 to spend.

Between June and November, this program has dispensed more than $18,000 to support families in need and alleviate the severe food insecurity escalated by the pandemic. These customers are spending most of their “bucks” with the market’s Latino-owned farms, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Through this partnership, people who didn’t shop at the Napa Farmers Market before have become customers, and we remain committed to expanding access to more people.

Napa Farmers Market farmers also donate hundreds of pounds of produce every week to our community. Volunteers from Feeding it Forward Napa Valley pick up produce on Tuesdays, and the CanDo Food Rescue Team picks up on Saturdays. Both organizations deliver this fresh food to Abode, Napa Food Bank and other organizations combating food insecurity.