Napa Farmers Market: Combatting food insecurity

I have grown up in the kitchen, and there are certain aromas, tastes and foods that take me home. For me, the smell of cinnamon tea and roasted chiles reminds me of my Mexican childhood, every single time in whatever part of the world.
What foods remind you of home? Despite our differences, it’s food that continues to bring us together regardless of our origins, racial identity, cultural background or socioeconomic status.
To “decolonize my diet,” I transitioned to a plant-based lifestyle three years ago, and this journey has transformed my life in unimaginable ways. Food justice has become integral to my identity as a local educator and community organizer. Social justice must include access to fresh, healthy, seasonal food for all people.
Because I share the Napa Farmers Market’s commitment to equitable access, I recently joined the market’s board of directors. Believe it or not, shopping at a farmers’ market is a privilege often taken for granted, and not all people have the same opportunity.
While the pandemic has changed everyone’s life, its impact is felt differently throughout our community, and food insecurity has skyrocketed. I’m proud to highlight two of the Napa Farmers Market’s food-assistance programs and ways for you to get involved, too.
Earlier this year, Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza donated $30,000 to support the market’s mission in collaboration with Puertas Abiertas Community Resource Center (PACRC), an indispensable organization where I am also a board member.
Through our joined forces, we have piloted a new program called “Fruit and Veggie Bucks” for low-income and immigrant families who don’t have access to other programs like CalFresh. PACRC staff identifies families who would benefit from the program and welcomes them at the Napa Farmers Market, where the families receive $100 to spend.
Between June and November, this program has dispensed more than $18,000 to support families in need and alleviate the severe food insecurity escalated by the pandemic. These customers are spending most of their “bucks” with the market’s Latino-owned farms, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Through this partnership, people who didn’t shop at the Napa Farmers Market before have become customers, and we remain committed to expanding access to more people.
Napa Farmers Market farmers also donate hundreds of pounds of produce every week to our community. Volunteers from Feeding it Forward Napa Valley pick up produce on Tuesdays, and the CanDo Food Rescue Team picks up on Saturdays. Both organizations deliver this fresh food to Abode, Napa Food Bank and other organizations combating food insecurity.
Ultimately, the market’s food assistance programs help us address a significant community need. We know that access to fresh, seasonal foods improves health outcomes. If you have the means and wish to support our food assistance programs, we encourage you to purchase extra food at the Napa Farmers Market and drop it at the market’s entrance booth. If you prefer to make a direct financial contribution, please donate to the Napa Farmers Market through this year’s CanDo Give!Guide. May we all have the resources and food we need to be healthy.
Below you’ll find a plant-based and budget-friendly recipe using seasonal produce that reminds me of home. Enjoy! ¡Buen provecho!
Butternut Squash
Mac ‘n’ Cheese
This recipe by Margaret Chapman is from the “Plant-Based on a Budget” blog.
Serves 4 to 6
2 cups peeled and cubed butternut squash (from about ½ large butternut squash)
1-½cups nutritional yeast (flakes or powder)
2 tablespoons vegetable broth
½ large white onion, diced
1 tablespoon mustard
13-½ ounces dried pasta (1 large box or bag)
2 tablespoons non-dairy butter
1-½tablespoons flour
¾ cup non-dairy milk, or more as needed
Salt, pepper, red pepper flakes and garlic (optional)
Bring a large pot of water to a boil, add the squash and cook until soft. Drain. Place in a food processor with the nutritional yeast, broth, onion and mustard and pulse until smooth.
Boil the pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
In a medium pan, heat the non-dairy butter over medium-low heat until melted. Whisk in the flour and cook for 1to 2 minutes. Whisk in the non-dairy milk and the squash mixture. Season with salt, pepper, red pepper and garlic (if using). Continue to whisk until the mixture begins to thicken, 1 to 2 minutes. If it’s too thick, add more non-dairy milk. Once thickened, remove from the heat. Fold into the pasta and serve warm.
Born in México and raised in the Napa Valley, Karla E. Gómez-Pelayo is a passionate scholar-activist, educator and culturally responsive creative storyteller.
Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 to 9a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon. As a California C ertified Farmer’s Market, the market is considered an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County shelter at home rder. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
