Carine Hines is the co-owner of Sun Tracker Farm and a Napa Farmers Market board member.

The Napa Farmers Market takes place on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the parking lot of the South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. For more information or a schedule of upcoming events, visit www.napafarmersmarket.org.