Napa Farmers Market: Cooking tips for market fare

In the bowl of a food processor or blender, combine the garlic, cilantro, pumpkin seeds and lime juice. Process just until the cilantro is chopped. With the motor running, drizzle in about two-thirds of the olive oil. Scrape down the bowl and add the cheese; process to combine. With the motor running, drizzle in the remaining olive oil. Scrape down the bowl and add salt and pepper to taste.

Sandy Sauter is an owner of Spork Kitchens and Chef Sandy Consulting, LLC, the executive chef of public programs for CIA CA, and on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market.

Until further notice, find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street), site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a.m. to noon. Check napafarmersmarket.org for updates.