Napa Farmers Market: Cooking tips for market fare

I’ve missed you. OK, really, I have seen each and every one of your smiling faces (behind your masks, of course) entering the market each week, or twice a week. But I miss seeing you at the culinary demonstrations stage.
The Napa Farmers Market chef demonstrations have been one of the many casualties of this pandemic, and oh how I’ve missed sharing food and cooking tips with you all. So, to get my fix, I am going to share some random tips and tricks for cooking at home, with your fabulous Napa Farmers Market finds, during this beautiful summer season.
Tip 1: Make-it-ahead saucesIt is always nice to have a few simple sauces in your arsenal that make a summer night cooler, easier and more delicious Start by taking a simple pesto and making it your own or creating a crave-worthy smoky romesco. The trick is to scale these up and make larger batches that you can store in smaller containers in your fridge and freezer, to pull out whenever you need or desire them.
These types of sauces can be a game changer. They enhance simply grilled summer veggies or meats and take the meal over the top with little effort. Plus, they keep your kitchen cool on hot days. I have included a couple of simple recipes that you should play with them and modify at will.
Tip 2: Shake that vinaigretteSo many people are either intimidated by making a dressing or just don’t want the hassle of pulling out (and, let’s face it, cleaning) that whisk or blender.
The advantages to making your own dressings are that you know what is in them, can modify them to your tastes and can always have one (or more) on hand to quickly dress up those beautiful market greens or some left over grilled vegetables and boiled potatoes.
So grab a jar. A basic vinaigrette ratio is three parts oil to one part vinegar. All you have to do is decide how much you want to make, add the oil and vinegar to the jar along with some salt and pepper, put the lid on and shake, then store it in your fridge in that very jar. Want to add a bit of mustard? Oregano? Garlic? Chili flakes? Do it. Choose red wine vinegar, apple cider vinegar or sherry vinegar. Substitute grapeseed oil or avocado oil for olive oil. The choice is yours.
Tip 3: Herbal remedy
Have you had time this summer to grow that herb garden you have always wanted? (If not, I know where you can find some super fresh herbs.) Fresh herbs add an amazing pop of flavor and color. By adding herbs to a dish, you may be able to cut back on the salt and fat.
We all “eat with our eyes,” so adding some fresh herbs can go a long way in motivating us to dive in. Eye appeal is especially helpful when trying to modify dishes to make them healthier.
Final tip: Taste, taste, taste and then adjust, adjust, adjust
I consider this the “holy grail” of cooking advice. As I always tell my students, “Taste as you go. How else will you know if you are going in the right direction?” Taste often during the cooking process. Flavors are constantly evolving. Does the dish need a little more salt or a splash of lemon juice to brighten things up? Adjust incrementally. Be careful about adding too much of any seasoning in the beginning. You can always add more salt later, but it is really hard to take it back out again.
For fans of the Napa Farmers Market chef demonstrations, we do have something in the works that may bring some of these tips and some fun seasonal recipes right into your home. Stay tuned.
Romesco Sauce
This Spanish red pepper sauce is delicious on grilled seafood, steamed mussels or vegetables.
4 large red bell peppers
½ cup almonds, toasted
3 cloves garlic
1 teaspoon pimentón dulce (Spanish sweet smoked paprika)
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
¼ baguette, in ½-inch cubes, fried in olive oil
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
Kosher or sea salt and fresh lemon juice to taste
Roast the peppers on an open flame or under the broiler. Alternatively, you may bake them in a 450- to 500-degree oven, turning often for about 20 minutes. When the skin is charred all over, place the peppers in a paper bag and close it, or put them in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let the peppers steam for 15 to 20 minutes. When cool enough to handle, remove the stems and seeds, and remove the burnt skin with your fingers or a knife. (Do not rinse the peppers.)
Put the peeled peppers, almonds, garlic, paprika, sherry vinegar and fried bread in a food processor and pulse until smooth. With the processor running, slowly drizzle in the olive oil. Taste and add salt and lemon juice to taste.
Makes about 3 cups.
Cilantro Pesto
Try this variation on the classic Italian pasta sauce.
Makes about 3 cups
1 teaspoon chopped garlic
2 bunches cilantro
1 cup toasted pumpkin seeds
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 cup grated queso seco or Parmigiano Reggiano
Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Freshly ground pepper to taste
In the bowl of a food processor or blender, combine the garlic, cilantro, pumpkin seeds and lime juice. Process just until the cilantro is chopped. With the motor running, drizzle in about two-thirds of the olive oil. Scrape down the bowl and add the cheese; process to combine. With the motor running, drizzle in the remaining olive oil. Scrape down the bowl and add salt and pepper to taste.
Watch now: Here’s how to regrow green onions in nothing but water
Sandy Sauter is an owner of Spork Kitchens and Chef Sandy Consulting, LLC, the executive chef of public programs for CIA CA, and on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market.
Help support the Napa Farmers Market by making a tax-deductible donation at napafarmersmarket.org/donate. You can also donate by making your Amazon purchases through Amazon Smile. Designate the Downtown Napa Farmers Market Corporation as your charity of choice, and .5% of your purchase will be credited to the Napa Farmers Market.
Until further notice, find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street), site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a.m. to noon. Check napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.