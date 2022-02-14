Napa Farmers Market: Cristina Topham's Lebanese specialties "with a California touch"

The Napa Farmers Market welcomed a new member to our family this winter: Cristina Topham of Spread Catering.

I first became acquainted with Cristina and her delicious food during the first year of the pandemic. Like a lot of chefs at the time, Cristina found herself pivoting to drop-off catering and a takeaway business model. What really drew me to her menu was the emphasis on fresh, colorful seasonal ingredients with Lebanese flavors.

Her dishes offered light and healthy alternatives to the pandemic plat du jour, fried chicken. Whether it was chicken shawarma, mjedra (brown rice with lentils and caramelized onions), winter fattoush salad, or one of her delicious spreads or soups, Cristina’s fare was always fragrant, fresh, and delectable.

A third-generation Lebanese American, Cristina was raised in the Bay Area. Her passion for cooking took her first to New York and the French Culinary Institute, and then to Paris for an internship. She started cooking in restaurants, but most of her chef career played out in the kitchens of yachts, where she cooked her way around the world.

Ultimately, however, it was a trip to Lebanon visiting her cousins that truly inspired her. Becoming re-immersed in the cuisine of her family, she returned dedicated to cooking the flavors of her heritage.

Launching Spread Catering in 2016, Cristina became part of wine country’s private chef community, offering what she describes as “inspired Lebanese cooking with a California touch.”

When the pandemic put her catering business model on hold, she persevered. She staffed up, developed her marketing plan, got to know the local farmers markets and carried on.

Since the Napa Farmers Market already has several vendors with wonderful hummus and other dips, Cristina offers more than spreads at the Spread stall. Her entrees change weekly and range from jackfruit shawarma to lamb-stuffed dolmas, quinoa tabouleh, and chicken musakhan — aiming to provide options for omnivores, vegans, vegetarians, and gluten-free eaters alike.

She sources her products as locally as possible, seeking out Rancho Gordo beans, Big Ranch tomatoes and local meats whenever she can. In addition, she offers exciting condiments like green tahini and the intense whipped garlic spread, toum, to brighten anything you might want to put on a plate or in a pita.

You can find Spread at the Saturday Napa Farmers Market, but if you want to be certain you can get Cristina’s weekly offerings before they sell out, order online at spreadcatering.com and pick them up the Market.

Cristina generously shared her Winter Squash and Red Lentil Soup recipe, which I can attest is quite delicious, and just the kind of warm and healthy fare we crave on these chilly winter nights.

Winter Squash and Red Lentil Soup

Cristina Topham, Spread Catering

Makes 6-8 Servings

1/4 cup olive oil

2 small onions, diced

3 cloves of garlic, crushed and minced

1 tablespoon ground coriander seed

2 teaspoons ground cumin seeds

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

Pinch of Aleppo pepper flakes

1 bunch fresh cilantro, finely chopped (include any soft stems but discard any stem that is tough or woody)

1-2 kabocha, butternut, or other winter squash (carrots work great too!), peeled and diced small, about 4-5 cups

1 1/2 cups red lentils

6 cups vegetable stock

Salt to taste

Heat olive oil in a pot, add onions and cook until soft and golden, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, sauté for 30 seconds. Add spices and cilantro and cook until fragrant, 2-3 minutes. Add squash, lentils, and stock to cover ingredients by 2 inches (about 6 cups).

Bring to a simmer, stir, reduce heat, cover, and cook for 25-30 minutes or until squash and lentils are fully cooked. Stir occasionally so that lentils cook evenly.

When done cooking, season with salt and add a little more stock or water if the soup needs thinning. Serve with a wedge of lemon or a scoop of yogurt, and warm pita bread.

Marilyn O’Connell is a member of the Napa Farmers Market board.