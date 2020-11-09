Napa Farmers Market: Discovering something new about Napa

I have lived in our beautiful Napa Valley for 20 years. Despite residing here, raising my children here and being active in the community, I am the first to acknowledge that there are still people and places in this valley that I am just encountering. We tend to see only what’s in front of us. Yet there is always something new to discover about the place you live. The Napa Farmers Market is one such discovery and what I now understand to be a true community asset.
Prior to my involvement with the Napa Farmers Market, I really didn’t know much about the organization. In fact, I didn’t even know it was an “organization.” My limited experience was that of a regular shopper in an attempt to eat healthily and enjoy a Saturday morning ritual. Having not really given it much thought, I figured the Napa Farmers Market was just a group of local growers and other artisan vendors who agreed to set up shop in a parking lot to sell items to people who wanted an experience outside of a typical grocery store.
What I discovered was so much more. First, and most importantly, the Napa Farmers Market is an incorporated nonprofit organization with a mission to support local farmers and provide a place for the community to learn about and purchase farm-fresh, sustainably grown specialty foods and artisan goods direct from the source.
The core values of the market include not only supporting local farmers but also advocating for the environment, combating food injustice, educating the citizenry and enhancing local food systems. These values are manifested each Tuesday and Saturday when the market is open for business, as well as in the deliberations of its board of directors and the passion and commitment of paid and volunteer staff. We are more than a nonprofit organization; we are actually a “for cause” corporation.
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to advance the mission and values of the Napa Farmers Market. Widespread unemployment and reduced hours of work brought on by the pandemic have dramatically increased our community’s need for food assistance. Nationally, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has seen a 17 percent increase. In Napa County, participation in the CalFresh food-benefits program has increased by more than 33 percent since February.
Since 2012, the Napa Farmers Market has matched more than $85,000 in CalFresh benefits. In recent years, the market has modified the program to match spending for fruits and vegetables only. By doubling our customers’ buying power with fruits and vegetables, we are supporting a healthier community.
In 2020, we have seen a surge in Market Match demand. In previous years, approximately 200 Cal Fresh clients have utilized the Market Match program. As of August 2020, we have seen that client number grow 150 percent and the benefits provided have doubled.
The Napa Farmers Market has an incredible team of volunteers that make the market possible each week. However, the market is complex enough to require a full-time market manager, a part-time assistant manager and an education director. The market requires significant time for planning and the recruitment and management of farmers and vendors. Every week, the good people of Napa Valley and many of our visitors shop the market with no real idea of how it all comes together.
The market has only two revenue sources for operations. Vendors pay stall fees which need to be kept reasonable so that they can make a profit while keeping prices affordable. We also rely on donations. The market’s existence and flawless execution every week rely on the goodwill of locals who value what this shopping experience brings to the community.
To our customers, the Saturday morning market may look and feel simple, yet it is anything but. It takes leadership, commitment to the mission and the involvement of many. If you enjoy and value the Napa Farmers Market, be sure to educate yourself the next time you come to shop.
Before or after visiting your favorite farmers and vendors, stop by the information booth and talk to our staff, volunteers and board members. Ask questions. We will be happy to share as much information as possible with you. Perhaps you, too, will discover something new about Napa.
Herbed Squash Soup
You can use any hard-shelled winter squash, like butternut, acorn or Delicata squash, for this soup.
Serves 4
1 medium winter squash
2 to 3 celery ribs, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
2 to 3 carrots, chopped
¼ cup of chopped fresh herbs, such as thyme, oregano or rosemary
3 to 4 garlic cloves, chopped
Olive oil
1 quart chicken or vegetable broth
Salt and pepper to taste
Sour cream to garnish
Toasted sunflower seeds to garnish
Preheat the oven to 350° F. Halve the squash and place upside or in a baking dish with about an inch of water. Bake until soft, about 40 minutes. Scoop out the softened squash and set aside.
Raise the oven temperature to 400°F. Spread the chopped celery, onion, carrots, herbs and garlic on a sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and toss. Roast until the vegetables are soft, about 20 minutes.
In a food processor, puree the roasted vegetables, squash and broth until smooth. Transfer to a saucepan and reheat gently. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Divide among bowls and garnish, if desired, with sour cream and sunflower seeds.
Robert Jordan is vice president of the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market.
Support the farmers market making a tax-deductible donation now at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate. You can also donate to the Napa Farmers Market by making your Amazon purchases through Amazon Smile. Designate the Downtown Napa Farmers Market Corporation as your charity of choice, and .5% of your purchase will be credited to the Napa Farmers Market.
Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street), site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
