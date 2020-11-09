Napa Farmers Market: Discovering something new about Napa

I have lived in our beautiful Napa Valley for 20 years. Despite residing here, raising my children here and being active in the community, I am the first to acknowledge that there are still people and places in this valley that I am just encountering. We tend to see only what’s in front of us. Yet there is always something new to discover about the place you live. The Napa Farmers Market is one such discovery and what I now understand to be a true community asset.

Prior to my involvement with the Napa Farmers Market, I really didn’t know much about the organization. In fact, I didn’t even know it was an “organization.” My limited experience was that of a regular shopper in an attempt to eat healthily and enjoy a Saturday morning ritual. Having not really given it much thought, I figured the Napa Farmers Market was just a group of local growers and other artisan vendors who agreed to set up shop in a parking lot to sell items to people who wanted an experience outside of a typical grocery store.

What I discovered was so much more. First, and most importantly, the Napa Farmers Market is an incorporated nonprofit organization with a mission to support local farmers and provide a place for the community to learn about and purchase farm-fresh, sustainably grown specialty foods and artisan goods direct from the source.