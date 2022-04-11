Napa Farmers Market: Easy ideas for hard-boiled eggs

This is the perfect time of year to celebrate one of my all-time favorite foods both professionally and personally -- eggs.

Professionally speaking, eggs are traditionally thought of as indispensable in the kitchen, especially in classical French cuisine. Have you ever heard that it is believed that the 100 folds in a chef’s toque (the traditional tall French chef’s hat), represents the (at least) 100 ways to cook an egg?

Personally speaking, when cooking at home, I am primarily plant-based, with one big exception; you guessed it, eggs. I eat eggs almost every day. They are so versatile, hence the importance in so many chefs’ lives.

But today, I am going to focus on eggs in the preparation we associate with this time of the year, hard-boiled.

Whether or not you decorate them, they usually find their way into our spring menus.

As for decorating, have you tried using (natural) foods, instead of store-bought dyes, to dye your eggs? With a bit of vinegar, water, and some common food ingredients, you can have colorful eggs with very little effort, waste, or chemicals.

There are many resources online to walk you through the process. You can easily achieve blue or green eggs (depending on what color the eggs were in the first place) with purple cabbage; pink or maroon with shredded beets; yellow with ground turmeric; orange or rust-colored with yellow onion skins and lavender to red with red onion skins.

Granted, some of the eggs you can buy at the Napa Farmers Market are already so pretty, you don’t even need to dye them. Several farms at the market raise beautiful eggs of various sizes, like Farmer Joy, Long Meadow Ranch, Achadinha, Channa Ranch and Sun Tracker Farm.

There is no beating farm fresh eggs. The beautifully rich (and nutrient-dense) yolks from pasture-raised hens have unrivaled flavor over supermarket eggs any day of the year.

After you dye or decorate all these hard-boiled beauties, you need to find ways to use them up, and rarely do we decorate just a small handful. So, what to do with all this hard-boiled goodness, you ask? Here are just a few ideas, beyond tossing one in your lunch bag each day next week.

Deviled eggs are one of the more obvious choices and fun for a party. You can get creative with your ingredient choices for the filling, including different herbs, spices or fun alternatives like minced-up, roasted red peppers or even jalapeños if you want them truly devilish. If you have leftovers after a party, chop them up and make a deviled egg salad to fill your sandwiches or lettuce wraps for the week.

Speaking of salads, the Niçoise salad showcases hard-boiled eggs commonly alongside, olives, tomatoes, potatoes, green beans, and tuna, on a bed of greens, as a lovely light lunch or brunch entrée.

Another fun option is gribiche sauce, which uses hardboiled egg yolks and mustard to emulsify into a sauce with oil, and finished with chopped pickles, capers, herbs and the hard-boiled whites. This sauce is great over spring favorites like boiled new potatoes or steamed asparagus. Serving hardboiled eggs, cut in half in a dish as a gratin in a sorrel cream sauce is another way to fully celebrate the spring season.

Try peeling and pickling the eggs in a combination of vinegar and spices, to really add a tart kick. Or, submerge the peeled eggs in soy sauce for a salty-umami treat that can be eaten alone or as an addition to a rice or noodle dish.

Of course, I am also a big fan of simply slicing the eggs (pickled or not) and serving on top of my breakfast/brunch staple, the veritable avocado toast. Call me a simple girl, I’m OK with that.

The Napa Farmers Market is 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 11 West St. Napa.