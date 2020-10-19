Napa Farmers Market: Everything changes, but that’s OK

Next month, I will be relocating to the East Coast to be closer to my family. As I’m sure many of you have, over the past seven or so months, I have been reevaluating my life on many levels. Living in California for the past 9-plus years has truly been a blessing, and I honestly never thought I would leave this beautiful haven.
Alas, family calls. With my roots in Pennsylvania, but my heart in California, this move will truly be bittersweet for me.
This past year has been challenging for all, but I have a bank of things to be thankful for, including being a part of the Napa Farmers Market board. I dare you to find a group of more passionate, hard-working, clever, and motivated people who care so fiercely. It has been an honor to serve alongside my board members, but it has also been my absolute pleasure to serve the market — our farmers, specialty vendors, and customers.
What I’ll miss the most:
My Tuesday and Saturday morning strolls through the market. I typically start my farmers market journey by hitting up the bakeries. Bread sells out fast, so I always try to find what they have to offer and snag some goods for the week. Then, I grab all the fruits and veggies I’ll need, as I start writing recipes in my head for what I want to cook that day.
The friendly (masked) faces. Joy abounds at the Napa Farmers Market. There is something so magical about seeing customers chatting up our vendors, running into their friends and discovering new foods. Seeing my friends at the market is a highlight of the week, especially during the pandemic when meet-ups are few and far between. Also, our vendors have a bounty of knowledge, so I encourage you to let your curiosity run wild and strike up a fruitful conversation.
The collaborative energy. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I love this community. We all come together when the going gets tough. I’ve never lived in a place that is so deeply interconnected, but also supportive at the same time. The market went through more moves than dance competition (kidding), and through it all, we found new ways to work with the community and city to keep the market open and provide access to food through a pandemic, fires, and inclement weather.
If you haven’t been to the market before, I urge you to visit this week. Discover something new! Get inspired. Eat well. Enjoy food. If you come every week, continue showing up. The Napa Farmers Market needs your support more than ever.
Winter Veggie Stock
I keep most of my vegetable scraps in a sealed bag in my freezer. When the day comes and the bag is full, it’s time to make veggie stock. Use those cut-off ends of your onions, carrot shavings and scraps, discarded celery, green parts of your leeks, garlic, herbs, and more.
Fill up a deep pot or Dutch oven. Add your veggies and cover with water. If you have extra fresh herbs laying around – like thyme, parsley, sage, rosemary – add into the water, along with about 10-20 whole peppercorns.
Bring to a boil and simmer for an hour to an hour and a half. I usually check the taste as it simmers to determine when to take it off the burner.
And there you go! A farmers market veggie stock! Store in your friends for up to three days or place in the freezer.
Anne Girvin is a member of the board of directors and chair of the marketing committee for the Napa Farmers Market. She is a marketing and communications specialist, writer, and yoga instructor based in Napa Valley.
The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Stall fees are down and expenses have climbed with the changes necessary to bring you a safe market every week. Help us continue to provide this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation now at napafarmersmarket.org/donate.
You can also donate to the Napa Farmers Market by making your Amazon purchases through Amazon Smile. Every item on Amazon is available on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com) at the same price. Designate the Downtown Napa Farmers Market Corporation as your charity of choice, and .5% of your purchase will be credited to the Napa Farmers Market.
Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. at Pearl Street), site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors 65 and older; then 9 a. m. to noon. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
