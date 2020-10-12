Napa Farmers Market: Farmers on the frontlines

In a large, heavy pot, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onions and cook until lightly browned. Add the peppers, carrots, squash, garlic, ginger and brown sugar. Mix and cook 1 minute. Add the lentils, coconut cream, soy sauce, fish sauce and enough water to barely cover the ingredients. Mix well, cover and simmer until the squash and lentils are cooked, 15 to 20 minutes, stirring every 5 minutes and adding water as needed if the curry is too thick.

Stir in curry paste to taste and more soy sauce if desired. Top with lime juice and chopped herbs.

Watch now: Protect yourself when shopping during COVID-19

Carine Hines is an owner of Sun Tracker Farm and a vendor at the Napa Farmers Market. She is on the market’s board of directors.

The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Please help provide this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation now at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.

You can also donate to the Napa Farmers Market by making your Amazon purchases through Amazon Smile. Designate the Downtown Napa Farmers Market Corporation as your charity of choice, and .5% of your purchase will be credited to the Napa Farmers Market.

Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St., site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a.m. to noon. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.