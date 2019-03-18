The start of spring is just a few days away and that means fresh local produce we have not seen for a while will be returning to the market. I have enjoyed a winter filled with root vegetables but it’s time for a change.
There are two vegetables that I never seem to get enough of when they are in season. When I say “get enough of,” I mean I am eating these veggies multiple times a week. The first indication I may be indulging in my favorites a bit too much happens when my wife asks me what I’m fixing for dinner, and when I tell her, I get a one-word response. Again?
So what are my two favorite vegetables? In the summer, I can’t get enough sweet corn, and in the spring, it’s asparagus.
Growing up in Chicago, I hated asparagus. It didn’t taste good, and the texture made me want to gag. Because of this experience, I steered clear of asparagus for a long time. Fortunately, I eventually discovered that it wasn’t the vegetable’s fault that I didn’t like it. The problem was that I had never had fresh asparagus before.
In Chicago in those days, when you went to the grocery store, you bought “fresh frozen” vegetables. Big difference. If a vegetable is frozen, then it’s not fresh.
Discovering fresh asparagus was a huge step forward, but I had one more hurdle to get over. You can buy fresh asparagus in the grocery store year-round, but in January, you will notice a small sticker or tag that says “grown in Chile” or somewhere else many miles from home. Truly fresh asparagus is grown locally and was harvested yesterday.
I don’t recall where or when I was finally introduced to fresh asparagus. It was probably at a friend’s home or perhaps at a restaurant. If I ate it at a friend’s home, then I did so to be polite. If it was at a restaurant, then I ate it because I was extremely hungry or suffering from a memory lapse.
Now that I have discovered that fresh local asparagus is delicious, I face one last hurdle. I have to cook it properly. When asparagus is overcooked, it gets limp and loses its sweet flavor.
When cooking asparagus, I choose to follow the KISS principle (Keep it Simple, Stupid). A little olive oil, freshly ground black pepper, kosher salt and a sauté pan or charcoal grill is all I need. Once the spears are barely tender, I serve them as is or with a little freshly grated cheese on top.
Asparagus can also be steamed or oven roasted but I haven’t tried either method yet. Both tend to take longer than my way, and so violate the KISS Principle.
Green asparagus is the most common type and has the strongest flavor. White asparagus is the same variety but it has been grown without sunlight; as a result, it’s milder and has less nutritional value. Purple asparagus is a bit nuttier and sweeter than green and has less fiber. I haven’t tried white or purple yet but may do so this year just to see if the differences are noticeable.
Asparagus spears can vary from pencil thin to as thick as a cigar. Thin spears can be a little tougher because the fiber is slightly more concentrated, but size has no impact on flavor. Choose the size that best suits your cooking method. Thicker stalks are better for broiling and roasting because they will stand up to the intense dry heat that would quickly shrivel skinnier spears. Thicker spears are better for grilling since they are easier to manipulate and they won’t fall through the grate. Thinner spears are good for steaming and stir-frying.
If you go to the Napa Farmers Market to buy asparagus, get there early as it can sell out quickly.
Kids Activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Bring your youngsters to the market’s Education Station on Saturday, March 23, for Story Time at 10:30 a.m.
On the KVYN Music Stage: Stewart Degner will perform at the Napa Farmers Market on Saturday, March 23.
Asparagus for Dummies
(or those who follow the KISS principle)
Serves 2 to 4
2 pounds asparagus
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano
Hold the end of each asparagus spear between your thumb and forefinger and bend until it breaks. Discard the thick, woody end.
Heat the olive oil in a skillet over moderate heat. Add the asparagus and season with the salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until the asparagus is just tender.
Remove the pan from the heat. Sprinkle with half of the cheese. Transfer to a serving bowl, top with the remaining cheese, and serve immediately.