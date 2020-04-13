Napa Farmers Market: Get fresh asparagus while you can

Asparagus is not the cheapest vegetable at the Napa Farmers Market. Because it can take so long to get a saleable crop, many farmers can’t afford to wait for the return on investment. Asparagus also requires a lot of labor and space to grow, so you can see why the cost at the market can be more than $5 a pound.

Before asparagus can be cooked, it needs to be trimmed. Maybe one-third to one-half of those beautiful spears you just purchased will end up in your compost bin. The closer you get to the spear’s woody base, the tougher the spear gets.

Many people find that the easiest way to eliminate these woody stems is to bend the spear until it snaps. The conventional wisdom is that this natural snap-off point is where the stringy toughness ends, and the tender asparagus begins. The problem is, spears don’t necessarily break at the best place and can snap just about anywhere that you apply pressure.

There is an alternative if you want to reduce waste and have the time. Start by cutting roughly an inch off the bottom of each spear, then use a vegetable peeler to remove the stringy exterior of the base until you get to the tender center. This method produces longer spears with less waste. I’m willing to accept more waste and not spend my time peeling spears.