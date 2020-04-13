Napa Farmers Market: Get fresh asparagus while you can

The proverbial clock is ticking for lovers of fresh, locally grown asparagus. This delectable spring vegetable has a limited season and we are rapidly approaching the time to say goodbye to asparagus until next year.
Thanks to modern transportation, asparagus can be found in grocery stores year-round but it is not fresh or locally grown. Fresh asparagus has a relatively short life. Three to five days after harvest, it declines noticeably in flavor and texture.
When you see asparagus in grocery stores in the off season, it is likely from China or Peru and was probably harvested over a week ago. I’m a proponent of eating seasonally, so if it isn’t fresh and locally grown, I don’t buy it.
Before going any further, I must address a question many people have and that is, “Does eating asparagus make my urine smell?” The answer is yes, but it doesn’t have the same effect on everyone. This phenomenon is due to the metabolism of asparagusic acid, and the result is referred to as asparagus pee. Asparagusic acid is a sulfur-containing compound found in asparagus. It’s a nontoxic substance that produces a sulfurous odor, which some say is similar to rotten cabbage, rotten eggs or skunk spray. Now you know.
One characteristic of asparagus that differentiates it from many other vegetables is that it’s a perennial. Typically, after planting asparagus, you will get a small crop the second year, but you won’t get a full crop until the third or fourth year. The plants have a productive life of 15 years or more.
Asparagus is not the cheapest vegetable at the Napa Farmers Market. Because it can take so long to get a saleable crop, many farmers can’t afford to wait for the return on investment. Asparagus also requires a lot of labor and space to grow, so you can see why the cost at the market can be more than $5 a pound.
Before asparagus can be cooked, it needs to be trimmed. Maybe one-third to one-half of those beautiful spears you just purchased will end up in your compost bin. The closer you get to the spear’s woody base, the tougher the spear gets.
Many people find that the easiest way to eliminate these woody stems is to bend the spear until it snaps. The conventional wisdom is that this natural snap-off point is where the stringy toughness ends, and the tender asparagus begins. The problem is, spears don’t necessarily break at the best place and can snap just about anywhere that you apply pressure.
There is an alternative if you want to reduce waste and have the time. Start by cutting roughly an inch off the bottom of each spear, then use a vegetable peeler to remove the stringy exterior of the base until you get to the tender center. This method produces longer spears with less waste. I’m willing to accept more waste and not spend my time peeling spears.
So, in a nutshell, shop the Napa Farmers Market for fresh, locally grown asparagus. Don’t worry if your pee smells, and don’t blame the farmer for why asparagus costs what it does. Lastly, snapping is quicker but produces more waste.
The recipe that follows is a seasonal favorite of mine that makes great use of products available at the Napa Farmers Market. About the only ingredients you can’t find at the market are butter and heavy cream, but we’re hopeful we can recruit a dairy to fill this need.
Fettuccine with Asparagus and Smoked Salmon
This recipe is adapted from The New York Times.
Serves 2 to 4.
½ pound medium-thick fresh asparagus
1 tablespoon butter
½ tablespoon minced shallots
1 cup heavy cream
4 ounces smoked salmon, sliced 1/4-inch thick
Freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
½ pound fettuccine or the pasta of your choosing
2 tablespoons minced fresh dill (optional)
Snap off the ends of the asparagus where they break naturally and peel the stalks. Cut the asparagus on a slant into 1-inch pieces.
Steam the asparagus until just barely tender and still bright green, about 3 minutes. Rinse under cold water, pat dry and set aside.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta. Melt the butter in a large, heavy skillet. Add the shallots and sauté until soft but not brown. Stir in the cream and simmer until the cream has thickened somewhat, about 5 minutes.
Cut the salmon into slivers, add to the skillet and remove from the heat. Season with pepper and lemon juice. Add the asparagus.
Boil the fettuccine, stirring occasionally, until al dente. Drain and transfer to a warm bowl. Add the sauce and toss. Sprinkle with dill and parmesan, if using, a
Briefly reheat the sauce. Transfer the fettuccine to a warm serving bowl, pour the sauce over it and toss. Sprinkle with dill, if using, and serve.
David Layland is past president of the Napa Farmers Market.
