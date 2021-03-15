Napa Farmers Market: Growing your own veggies?

Two of my favorite activities are shopping for produce at the farmers market and growing my own food. It might not seem like it but at this time of year the two go together quite nicely.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Some time ago I determined that for my wife and I trying to grow all of the produce we would consume was perhaps a noble idea but not a practical one. Growing your own food is a nice goal if you are a homesteader and you eat primarily plants but truth be told, my wife and I can eat just so many fruits or vegetables of a particular type. Plus, there are some fruits and vegetables that are best grown by professionals and not backyard gardeners, at least in my opinion.

My most recent tour through the farmers market found me buying Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbage, and asparagus and these are all examples of what I no longer choose to grow myself but for different reasons.

I found that if you purchase a 6-pack of Brussels sprouts, cauliflower or cabbage starts and plant them they will all reach maturity at the same time. Not good unless you crave a diet high in Brussels sprouts, cauliflower or cabbage.