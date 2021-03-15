Napa Farmers Market: Growing your own veggies?

Two of my favorite activities are shopping for produce at the farmers market and growing my own food. It might not seem like it but at this time of year the two go together quite nicely.
Some time ago I determined that for my wife and I trying to grow all of the produce we would consume was perhaps a noble idea but not a practical one. Growing your own food is a nice goal if you are a homesteader and you eat primarily plants but truth be told, my wife and I can eat just so many fruits or vegetables of a particular type. Plus, there are some fruits and vegetables that are best grown by professionals and not backyard gardeners, at least in my opinion.
My most recent tour through the farmers market found me buying Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbage, and asparagus and these are all examples of what I no longer choose to grow myself but for different reasons.
I found that if you purchase a 6-pack of Brussels sprouts, cauliflower or cabbage starts and plant them they will all reach maturity at the same time. Not good unless you crave a diet high in Brussels sprouts, cauliflower or cabbage.
For me, it’s much better to buy these vegetables at the farmers market when I want them and that is maybe three or four times a year. I love asparagus so I planted two 4 feet by by 8 feet beds and found production could not keep up with demand. My other problem with asparagus was that it grows very quickly. If asparagus grows past 10 inches it is too tough to eat.
What I do grow in my home garden are the vegetables we eat the most and this means both fresh eating and preserving. When I walk through the market and see all these beautiful tomato, peppers, eggplant, and zucchini starts I’m ready to start planting.
Morningsun Herb Farm is my go-to place for purchasing starts. Rose Loveall and her team started seeds a few months ago so that we would have all of these luscious plants to choose from.
One example is my favorite canning tomato, San Marzano Redorta. This is a different tomato from the more common hybrid San Marzano; it is much larger and sweeter flavored, and much juicier. It can be eaten fresh as well as be preserved as tomato sauce, whole tomatoes or oven-dried tomatoes.
Morningsun grows my favorite chile pepper, Numex Big Jim, the largest of the New Mexican varieties. This pepper has pods up to 12 inches long that weigh as much as four ounces. Their size makes them a favorite for chiles rellenos when they are green. When they turn dark red they have medium-hot pungency and are perfect for drying and grinding into chile powder.
Rose also has the perfect grilling chiles. Drizzle Padrons or Shisitos with olive oil then toss on a little coarse sea salt and after just a few minutes over a hot fire your appetizer will be ready.
If you enjoy the classic French dish, ratatouille, you can find bell peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, and zucchini to make this at home this summer with your home grown produce. Grab a bottle of olive oil and a bottle of balsamic vinegar from Atlas Peak Olive Oil then stop by Achadinha Cheese Company for a grating cheese and you are all set.
Morningsun is scheduled to return to the market on March 27. I’ll purchase starts in late March or April but won’t plant them until it warms up a bit.
There just isn’t anything like fresh produce so whether you grow your own or purchase it from a farmer it’s one of the best things about summer.
Brussels sprouts will find its way into this simple but very tasty dish.
“The Best Brussels Sprouts Ever”
Adapted from Sheila Lukins, “USA Cookbook”
Serves 4 to 6
1 pound Brussels sprouts
4 slices of bacon, diced
3 medium carrots, diced
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Trim off the stems of the Brussels sprouts and remove any tough outer leaves. Halve the sprouts lengthwise and then cut into julienne strips. Heat a skillet over medium heat and add the diced bacon and cook until its fat has been rendered. Add the carrots and cook stirring constantly until they begin to soften. If enough fat has not rendered, add a bit of olive oil. Add the sprouts to the skillet, toss well, and cook, stirring until they are tender. Add the balsamic vinegar, stir and you’re done.
David Layland is past president of the Napa Farmers Market.
