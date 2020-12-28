Napa Farmers Market: Here's to a healthy 2021

In a large bowl, combine the kale, lemon juice and ½ teaspoon salt. Massage the kale, kneading it vigorously with your hands for a couple of minutes to soften it. It will shrink in volume. Add the olive oil, grapes, green onions and dill. With a rasp grater, add a few scrapings of garlic, or a pinch of finely minced garlic. Toss well with a fork and let the kale relax for 15 to 30 minutes.

Just before serving, stir in the romaine, walnuts and feta. Toss well, taste for salt, and add more lemon juice if desired. Serve immediately.

Janet Fletcher is a Napa food writer and cookbook author. She is on the Napa Farmers Market board of directors.

Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) in downtown Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays (through December) and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9:00 a. m. to noon.

As a California Certified Farmer’s Market, the market is considered an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County Shelter at Home Order. Note that face coverings are required while waiting in line for and inside the Napa Farmers Market. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.