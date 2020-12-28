Napa Farmers Market: Here's to a healthy 2021

Two more days. That’s it, folks. That’s all the time you have to make your year-end donation to the Napa Farmers Market via Napa Valley CanDo’s Give!Guide.
The market uses your donation to assist low-income locals to buy more fruits and vegetables for their families. When a consumer with CalFresh (“food stamp”) benefits shops at the Napa Farmers Market, their benefits go twice as far because the market matches what they spend. For $25 in CalFresh benefits, they get $50 to spend on fresh produce. The family benefits from the wholesome food and our farmers benefit from the extra business.
As you might imagine, the demand for this MarketMatch program has skyrocketed this year. The Napa Farmers Market has had to scramble to make sure we have the funds to keep it going. We need your help to replenish our MarketMatch coffers and keep fresh, nourishing food on the tables of struggling Napa families. Please donate today.
As we wrap up this crazy year, you may be thinking about how you’re going to navigate the next few, and hopefully final, pandemic months. Eating well is a great stress reliever. You’ll feel better and have more energy when you’re putting quality fuel in your engine.
If you make only one resolution in the New Year, consider resolving to improve your diet. Notice that I didn’t say “go on a diet.” Going on a diet implies that you will at some point go off of it.
A much smarter strategy, for health and weight loss, is to work toward developing healthier meal patterns that will stay with you for life — a way of eating that’s all about pleasure, not denial. Focus on all the wholesome, tasty foods you can freely enjoy, and you won’t feel deprived. You can eat more, not less.
A weekly trip to the Napa Farmers Market can help you appreciate the cornucopia available to you. Rather than thinking about what you can’t or shouldn’t eat, focus on expanding the universe of what you can. At this time of year, the Napa Farmers Market is overflowing with nutritious options for winter meals. Chard, kale, broccoli, beets, turnips, carrots, winter squashes, sweet potatoes, citrus fruits, grapes, seafood…the abundance is tantalizing.
You’ll see lots of sturdy greens for cooking at the market these days. Mix ’em up! Mustard greens, turnip greens, beet greens, chard, kale, broccoli rabe…the more types you combine, the better it tastes. Strip out the tough central stems (keep chard ribs—they’re tender and tasty), blanch the greens in boiling salted water until tender, then drain, cool and squeeze dry. Chop them coarsely and reheat in olive oil with chopped garlic.
You can make a big batch of cooked greens and enjoy them all week long. Stir some into a pot of beans. Toss with whole-wheat pasta. Spoon over whole-grain toast topped with ricotta. Serve with polenta and Italian sausage.
If you find some tender kale at the Napa Farmers Market, try making a kale salad. You’ll be amazed at how delicious this sturdy green can be in a salad if you give the kale some special handling.
NOTE: After Tuesday, Dec. 29, the Napa Farmers Market will be open on Saturdays only until the spring.
Kale Salad with Red Grapes, Walnuts, and Feta
The secret to an irresistible kale salad is the pre-dressing massage. Rubbing the sturdy leaves with salt and lemon breaks down cell walls, softening the greens and allowing the dressing to penetrate. If the market offers more than one variety of kale (such as Tuscan or Russian kale) choose the type with the most tender leaves. Feel free to improvise, replacing the grapes on occasion with persimmons, apples or orange segments. From Wine Country Table by Janet Fletcher (Rizzoli).
¼ pound kale leaves (no ribs), chopped coarsely
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice, or more to taste
Kosher or sea salt
2-1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup halved red grapes
2 green onions, white and pale green part only, thinly sliced or finely chopped
1 to 2 tablespoons minced fresh dill
1 small clove garlic
1 small heart of romaine, about ¼ pound, halved lengthwise and very thinly sliced crosswise
½ cup walnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped
2 ounces feta, finely crumbled
In a large bowl, combine the kale, lemon juice and ½ teaspoon salt. Massage the kale, kneading it vigorously with your hands for a couple of minutes to soften it. It will shrink in volume. Add the olive oil, grapes, green onions and dill. With a rasp grater, add a few scrapings of garlic, or a pinch of finely minced garlic. Toss well with a fork and let the kale relax for 15 to 30 minutes.
Just before serving, stir in the romaine, walnuts and feta. Toss well, taste for salt, and add more lemon juice if desired. Serve immediately.
Serves 3 to 4.
Janet Fletcher is a Napa food writer and cookbook author. She is on the Napa Farmers Market board of directors.
Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) in downtown Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays (through December) and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9:00 a. m. to noon.
As a California Certified Farmer’s Market, the market is considered an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County Shelter at Home Order. Note that face coverings are required while waiting in line for and inside the Napa Farmers Market. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.