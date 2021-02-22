Napa Farmers Market: In search of lost time — Remembering Ubuntu's sauerkraut pizza

Ubuntu Restaurant & Yoga Studio was a concept ahead of its time. In 2008, when it transformed a Main Street futon shop into the sleek dining space now occupied by Torc, Ubuntu’s all-vegetarian menu pushed creative boundaries like nothing we had seen in Napa Valley — or even, I would argue, the Bay Area.

Chef Jeremy Fox, transformed seasonal vegetables into ground-breaking, gorgeous, and delicious works of art that people are still reminiscing about 10 years after the restaurant closed. The roast-puree-raw cauliflower in a cast iron pot with vadouvan. The fresh English peas with pea shell-consommé, mint, roasted macadamia and white chocolate. And also, for me, the game-changing sauerkraut pizza.

Sauerkraut is a love-it-or-hate-it kind of food for a lot of people, and I hated everything about it for many years. Extra-salty, bitter cabbage brought virtually no joy to the table for me.

While I admired its cultural and nutritional value in theory, I could only enjoy minute amounts of it as a mouth-cleansing condiment with charcuterie. I never ever wanted to make my own, never wanted to buy it from a store, never wanted to order a restaurant dish. But then, Jeremy Fox made a sauerkraut pizza that changed my view of it forever.