With Labor Day behind us, the end of summer is in sight. Barbecues and swim parties give way to school lunches. Most parents breathe a sigh of relief as they pack that first lunch.
I remember when my kids went back to school, I would go for that celebratory hot chocolate at the coffee shop with friends. (I’m not a coffee drinker.) We would laugh and talk about how much free time we would now have to read a book or go for a walk, but the reality was that we knew when the kids got home they would be starving.
Besides the lunches we needed to pack and dinners we needed to make, there were after-school snacks. If your kids were in any kind of after-school activity, that was even worse because they needed to eat something the minute they got in the door.
Luckily, at the Napa Farmers Market, you can get everything you need to make healthy lunches and snacks, starting with seasonal fruit. Peaches, nectarines, apples and pears are plentiful at vendor booths, including the unusual heritage fruit varieties from Bera Ranch. Many of the farmers have fragrant melons now, and you’ll also find seedless grapes, the ultimate hand-to-mouth fruit.
Carrots and peppers are available, too. These can be sliced up and served with hummus available from Juju’s Mediterranean Kitchen and The Hummus Guy. Juju’s wonderful salads would be a great after-school treat. Do your kids like chips and salsa? Local caterer and market vendor Mi Fiesta sells both, as well as guacamole, tamales and enchiladas. Just heat and eat.
For those kids who like a basic peanut butter sandwich, try Handsome Carver’s handcrafted nut butters. They offer peanut, almond and cashew butter. Try their coconut cashew butter for a real treat.
Other healthy snack choices at the Napa Farmers Market include dates, nuts, granola from Way To Life Foods, farm eggs (hard-boiled eggs were one of my kids favorite snacks), even oatmeal from Matcha Marketplace. Don’t forget the cookies from Annie the Baker or ice cream from ReThink Ice Cream to replenish that energy when kids get home from soccer practice or a swim-team workout.
What’s easier than having kids make their own snack? The ingredients for Fresh Fruit Pizza (recipe below) can be ready ahead of time and kids can assemble their own. You can buy local honey at the Napa Farmers Market from Henry’s Bullfrog Bees or Le Jardin Violette, whose edible flowersat would put on a smile on any kid’s face.
Napa Farmers Market Chef Demo: Chef Kelly MacDonald will do a cooking demonstration at the Napa Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. The demonstration is free and recipes and tastes will be provided.
Napa Farmers Market Kids’ Activities: Bring your little ones to the Education Station on Saturday, September 8, for story time at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., followed at 10;45 a.m. by “Power Play: Hula Hoops with Fruits and Veggies.”
On the KVYN Stage: David Neft will perform at the Napa Farmers Market on Saturday, September 8.
Fresh Fruit Pizza
The recipe is from the blog “Unsophisticook.”
Makes 8 pizzas.
8 multigrain waffles, storebought or homemade
1 package (8 oz) low-fat cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Sliced strawberries, raspberries and blueberries
Honey, optional
Toast the waffles and let cool. With a hand mixer or stand mixer, beat the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla extract until light and fluffy. Spread a thin layer of the mixture on each of the cooled waffles. Top with the sliced fruit. Drizzle with honey if desired. Refrigerate any remaining cream cheese for future use.