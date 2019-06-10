* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marilyn O’Connell is a full-time advocate for healthy children, local food and great wine. She is on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market.

Napa Farmers Market has the largest selection of fresh, nutricious, locally-grown and produced food sold directly by small farmers located within a 60-mile radius of Napa. Located in the parking lot of the South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa, the market is open Saturdays year-round and on Tuesdays, April through September, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, to sign up for our newsletter or donate to the market, visit napafarmersmarket.org.