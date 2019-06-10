Wild salmon season has officially begun on the West Coast, which means millions of fish are returning to their birthplace habitats to spawn and complete the cycle of life.
These salmon are central to the ecosystems of the Snake, Copper and Columbia Rivers and to indigenous communities in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest. When the salmon runs are healthy, both the fish and the rivers prosper – as do we, with access to this delicious natural food.
A few years ago, my friend Joe Filippini got involved in spreading awareness of the wild salmon’s importance and the fragility of its existence. As part of his activism, he helped bring the documentary film “The Breach” to the Cameo Theater in St. Helena. The movie, which is now available through Amazon Video, chronicles the demise of the world’s salmon population.
Centuries ago, salmon spawned worldwide and were so plentiful they were used as pig feed. Over time, man-made dams, polluted water and over-fishing destroyed most of the world’s salmon runs. Only a few still exist today, primarily in California, the Pacific Northwest and Alaska, but these runs are continuously under threat from climate change, additional dam projects, mining and development.
“The Breach” highlights the struggle to protect pristine Bristol Bay in Alaska from the threat of potentially devastating copper mines proposed nearby. Bristol Bay is home to most of the world’s sockeye salmon, as well as to an indigenous community dependent on it. The battle to protect the bay continues to this day.
While I always favored the more intense flavor of wild salmon over its farm-raised cousin, it wasn’t until I saw this film that I truly understood the difference – and how essential the wild salmon runs are for the environment, the viability of the salmon species, and our own health and well-being.
One might reasonably ask why we should buy wild salmon if the fish are threatened. A thriving wild salmon economy provides funds to maintain the fish’s waterways and deter mining, deforestation, dams and other developments that would destroy the few remaining wild salmon habitats.
Buying wild salmon brings value to the species. Since we protect what we value, eating wild salmon is beneficial. The State of Alaska has developed sophisticated standards for sustainable salmon fishing that ensure this priceless natural resource can regenerate as long as appropriate habitat is available.
Both seafood purveyors at the Napa Farmers Market — Freshway Fish and Santa Rosa Seafood — offer wild salmon. Freshway is at the market on Tuesday and Saturday, and Santa Rosa Seafood on Saturday.
There are so many ways to enjoy wild salmon, from grilling to roasting to poaching. I like to keep it simple. The following recipe adapted from Cooking Light magazine is an easy way to spice up a weeknight dinner.
Miso-Glazed Salmon
Adapted from "Cooking Light." Serve with wilted greens, soba noodles or a favorite green salad.
Serves 2.
Glaze:
1 tablespoon white miso paste
2 teaspoons mirin
2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar
2 teaspoons soy sauce
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon grated peeled fresh ginger
2 wild salmon fillets, about 6 ounces each
1/2 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
1/2 teaspoon black sesame seeds
Place an oven rack about six inches from the broiler elements. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Whisk together the glaze ingredients in a small bowl, then brush evenly over the top of the fish, being careful not to let any drip down the sides. Arrange the fish on a foil-lined baking sheet and roast for 4 to 6 minutes depending on thickness. If the fillets are 1 inch thick or more, roast for at least 5 minutes. Switch the oven to broil for an additional 5 minutes or until the fish are done to your taste. Sprinkle with sesame seeds just before serving.
Kids’ activities at the Napa Farmers Market: Bring your youngsters to the market’s Education Station on Tuesdays and Saturdays for Story Time at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
On the KVYN Music Stage: Bruno Grossi will perform at the Napa Farmers Market on Saturday, June 15, and Mikey Bilello will perform at the market on Tuesday, June 18.
Harvest of the Month: Through June, enjoy comparative tastings of apricots and raspberries at the market’s Education Station at 11 a.m.