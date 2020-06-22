Napa Farmers Market: Jam time in Napa

Put 4-1/2 quarts of the mixture in a large, heavy pot over medium heat. Bring to a simmer, stirring. Skim the foam that collects on the surface. (I save this and enjoy it stirred into plain yogurt.) Continue simmering, stirring often, until the mixture registers 220 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. You can also test for doneness by spooning a little of the cooled jam onto a chilled saucer and returning the saucer to the freezer for a couple of minutes to cool quickly. The jam should firm to a soft jelly consistency. If not, continue cooking.

Remove the jam from the heat and stir in lemon juice to taste. Ladle the jam into sterilized pint canning jars; you should have enough to fill 7 pint jars. Add lids and rings following safe canning procedures. Cook in a boiling water bath, with water covering the jars by 1 inch, for 20 minutes. With jar lifters, transfer the jars to a rack, let cool and check for a seal. Repeat with the remaining apricot mixture; you should have enough to make 2 more batches, yielding 21 jars.

Please donate now: The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Our stall fees are down and expenses have climbed with the changes necessary to bring you a safe market every week. Our farmers rely on us—and on you—to stay in business. Please help us continue to provide this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation now at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate. You can also donate to the Napa Farmers Market by making your Amazon purchases through Amazon Smile. When you shop on AmazonSmile, the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the purchase price of eligible products to the charitable organization of your choice. Every item on Amazon is available on AmasonSmile (smile.amazon.com) at the same price. Designate the Downtown Napa Farmers Market Corporation as your charity of choice, and .5% of your purchase will be credited to the Napa Farmers Market.

Janet Fletcher is a Napa food writer and on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market. Napa Farmers Market New Location: Until further notice, find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West Street (at Pearl Street) in downtown Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9:00 a. m. to noon. As a California Certified Farmer’s Market, the market is considered an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County Shelter at Home Order. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.