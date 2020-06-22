Napa Farmers Market: Jam time in Napa

I’ve been making jam from Bera Ranch apricots every summer for more than 20 years now and can’t imagine my pantry without it. I put my name on Michelle Bera’s list to purchase a box from her at the Napa Farmers Market as soon as she starts taking names, usually in early June, because I would be devastated to miss out. Some years Bera Ranch has plenty; some years nature is cruel, and Michelle has to ration her treasured apricots.
It takes my husband, Doug, and me several hours over a full day to transform 22 pounds of Blenheim apricots into 21 pints of apricot jam, but the investment is so worth it. We give away more jars than we consume, and I don’t want to feel stingy with it. So we make a lot.
There is nothing like a Blenheim. Sometimes called Royals or Royal Blenheims, the Blenheim is indisputably the king of ‘cots. It isn’t the biggest or the prettiest—it often has a greenish cast instead of a gorgeous reddish blush—but it has the best flavor. California growers have mostly replaced them with other varieties because they are so fragile and don’t ship. The only viable outlet for them is a farmers market, where they can be pampered from tree to table.
When I was first dating my husband, he lived in the Santa Cruz Mountains overlooking Santa Clara Valley. In those days (the early 1980s), the valley was still known as the Valley of Hearts Delight because of how beautiful it was when the apricot and cherry trees bloomed in the spring. Those trees are almost entirely gone now. The Valley of Hearts Delight is now Silicon Valley.
I am so grateful to the Bera family for preserving their Blenheim trees and other heirloom-variety fruit trees. And we are so lucky that they choose to sell them at the Napa Farmers Market.
If you miss out on the Bera Ranch Blenheim apricots this year, well, make yourself a note for next year. And don’t miss the Bera Ranch Suncrest peaches and French prunes, which are just around the corner.
Blenheim Apricot Jam
I like to put a little lemon juice in my apricot jam. My husband hates that. He thinks the lemon gets in the way of the pure apricot taste. (Wrong; it complements it.) We avoid divorce court by dividing the batch in half. I put lemon juice in my half. He puts powdered tartaric acid in his to add some acidity without the lemon flavor. Your choice.
1 lug (about 22 pounds) Blenheim apricots, halved or quartered and pitted (no need to peel)
Sugar
Fresh lemon juice
Weigh the apricots after pitting them. Put them in a large bowl. Add sugar so that the final mixture is two-thirds fruit and one-third sugar by weight. (For 20 pounds of fruit, you’ll need 10 pounds of sugar.) Stir well, then let sit overnight, at room temperature, stirring occasionally. The sugar will draw moisture out of the fruit so you don’t have to cook the fruit as long.
Put 4-1/2 quarts of the mixture in a large, heavy pot over medium heat. Bring to a simmer, stirring. Skim the foam that collects on the surface. (I save this and enjoy it stirred into plain yogurt.) Continue simmering, stirring often, until the mixture registers 220 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. You can also test for doneness by spooning a little of the cooled jam onto a chilled saucer and returning the saucer to the freezer for a couple of minutes to cool quickly. The jam should firm to a soft jelly consistency. If not, continue cooking.
Remove the jam from the heat and stir in lemon juice to taste. Ladle the jam into sterilized pint canning jars; you should have enough to fill 7 pint jars. Add lids and rings following safe canning procedures. Cook in a boiling water bath, with water covering the jars by 1 inch, for 20 minutes. With jar lifters, transfer the jars to a rack, let cool and check for a seal. Repeat with the remaining apricot mixture; you should have enough to make 2 more batches, yielding 21 jars.
Please donate now: The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Our stall fees are down and expenses have climbed with the changes necessary to bring you a safe market every week. Our farmers rely on us—and on you—to stay in business.
Janet Fletcher is a Napa food writer and on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market.
Napa Farmers Market New Location: Until further notice, find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West Street (at Pearl Street) in downtown Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9:00 a. m. to noon. As a California Certified Farmer’s Market, the market is considered an essential food business and will remain open during the Napa County Shelter at Home Order. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
