Napa Farmers Market: KassyKate at the market

I love a good hack – food hack, that is. Something that can easily transform the ordinary to something sublime. Lately, KassyKate’s line of dips, tapenades and olive mixes has been my go-to hack. They make short work of saucing a piece of grilled meat or fish, elevating a sandwich, sprucing up a cheese board or even making a Ritz cracker interesting.

Always on the lookout for innovative food purveyors, the Napa Farmers Market welcomed Katy Kyriacopoulos – owner of KassyKate – to the market family last fall.

Katy says her life has always been about new ideas and beginnings, and KassyKate is no exception. Born in South Africa to parents with Greek roots, she and her family came to the U.S. when she was 10. She returned years later to her family’s homeland and got involved in the family olive business in a small fishing village on the southwestern coast of Greece.

In 2017, it was time for a new idea and beginning, so she returned to the U.S. and launched her KassyKate artisanal food brand. Katy brings her expertise in the olive business, her culinary creativity and her grandmother’s recipes to bear on the regional flavors of Greece and the Mediterranean, creating unique and delectable offerings.