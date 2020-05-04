Napa Farmers Market: KassyKate at the market

I love a good hack – food hack, that is. Something that can easily transform the ordinary to something sublime. Lately, KassyKate’s line of dips, tapenades and olive mixes has been my go-to hack. They make short work of saucing a piece of grilled meat or fish, elevating a sandwich, sprucing up a cheese board or even making a Ritz cracker interesting.
Always on the lookout for innovative food purveyors, the Napa Farmers Market welcomed Katy Kyriacopoulos – owner of KassyKate – to the market family last fall.
Katy says her life has always been about new ideas and beginnings, and KassyKate is no exception. Born in South Africa to parents with Greek roots, she and her family came to the U.S. when she was 10. She returned years later to her family’s homeland and got involved in the family olive business in a small fishing village on the southwestern coast of Greece.
In 2017, it was time for a new idea and beginning, so she returned to the U.S. and launched her KassyKate artisanal food brand. Katy brings her expertise in the olive business, her culinary creativity and her grandmother’s recipes to bear on the regional flavors of Greece and the Mediterranean, creating unique and delectable offerings.
Her proprietary mixture of green and black olives includes caperberries and orange peel to capture the flavors of the island of Anthos. Her La Mancha mix combines Manchego cheese, dried figs, Castelvetrano olives and black sesame seeds – a kind of Mediterranean greatest hits. The KassyKate range of colorful vegetable-based dips offers a broad array of flavors and spices, combining the familiar with the unexpected in a wonderfully versatile form.
KassyKate products are preservative free, and include high-quality organic vegetables, tahini and extra virgin olive oil. She sells her products exclusively through farmers markets, as the high cost of her ingredients make grocery store sales unworkable. We know the average farmer keeps $8 to $9 of every $10 sale at a farmers market (compared to the $1.58 they get when selling to grocery stores). The same is true for specialty food purveyors such as KassyKate.
“I wouldn’t have a business if it weren’t for farmers markets,” Katy says. “And I wouldn’t be able to offer the same quality of ingredients.”
Here are just a few ideas on how to put KassyKate’s delicious products to work for you:
—Beet Your Shrimp Cocktail – Reinvent shrimp cocktail using the bright pink KassyKate Beet Dip (which has a little horseradish kick) in lieu of traditional cocktail sauce.
—Ahi alla Katy – Top a piece of grilled ahi tuna with a generous tablespoon of Katy’s (highly addictive) Arugula & Pistachio Pesto made with Castelvetrano olives. She recommends finishing the fish with chopped pistachios and preserved lemon and one last drizzle of olive oil.
—Creamy Vegan Pasta – Toss your favorite pasta in a few tablespoons of KassyKate’s Portobello Mushroom dip (and some of the pasta cooking water) for a quick, healthy mushroom pasta with earthy flavor. Top with chopped parsley and grated lemon zest.
—Hold the Mayo – Try KassyKate’s Curry Roasted Carrot or Beluga Lentil dips on your favorite deli sandwich or avocado toast. The richness of tahini ensures you won’t miss the mayo.
Marilyn O’Connell is president of the Napa Farmers Market board of directors.
