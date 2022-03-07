Napa Farmers Market: Learning opportunities at the market

“Don’t forget to bring the farmers market bags!” my 7-year-old, Valentine, shouts as she zips up her sparkly gold boot and heads for the door.

She has grown up attending the Saturday market and has a connection to food that I didn’t have at her age. I see her navigate the market now as a seasoned expert, finding her way to her favorite stalls or feeling the shift in produce available as the seasons change.

She also already recognizes the significance of the Napa Farmers Market, telling anyone who asks, “The Farmers Market is important because it gives local food to local communities.”

Valentine is reaching the end of her early childhood years (usually defined as birth to age 8), a time of tremendous physical, cognitive, socio-emotional, and language development, and I must reflect on what a gift to her development the Napa Farmers Market has been. Our adventures at the market have nourished her brain as much as they have the rest of her body.

When young children understand early math concepts (like patterns, comparing quantities, and classification based on attributes) before they enter kindergarten, research shows they perform better on math and reading tests in later years. At the market, math is all around us in colorful, fun forms.

How do we begin to take advantage of the many natural learning opportunities at the market? December through March is when you’ll find the most varieties and best tasting citrus fruit. Citrus is an excellent source of vitamin C, which boosts the immune system of young children and caregivers alike. In fact, just one medium-sized orange will provide your entire daily intake of vitamin C. Fresh, whole citrus is also a great source of fiber, which supports a healthy digestive system and can help lower cholesterol levels.

Selecting citrus at the Napa Farmers Market this season offers a wealth of early learning experiences for kids. Consider having them help count the number of fruits you add to your reusable produce bag. For children who are not yet counting independently, model counting for them. This is a great way to expose them to numbers and language.

Young children can also have hands-on experience with size and flavor comparisons, exploring mandarin, navel, and Cara Cara oranges. Shop for a variety of citrus and conduct a tasting at home. Discuss the qualities of each fruit: “The mandarin orange is small and sweet. The navel orange is big and juicy.” Have your family members vote on a favorite variety. These activities will help children develop the skills needed to identify attributes and classify items, to count and to compare quantities, all while exposing them to healthy, delicious local foods.

Ready for more learning? Invite your child into the kitchen to prepare a kid-friendly citrus snack with this citrus salsa. Involve your child in the cooking process. For this recipe, provide precut citrus, vegetables, and herbs, and have your child participate by gathering, measuring, and mixing the ingredients.

You can pick up the ingredients you need for this recipe, including seasonal citrus and fresh herbs, at the Napa Farmers Market Saturdays from 8 to noon. Mark your calendar, though: Our Tuesday market returns in April!

Citrus Salsa Recipe

1 navel orange, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces

1 Cara Cara orange, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces

1 tablespoon grapefruit, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces

3 tablespoons red bell pepper, diced

1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped

Optional additions: fresh mango or red onion

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Garnish with chopped mint and a dash of lime juice. Enjoy with crackers or tortilla chips.

Lilea Heine is a member of the Napa Farmers Market board.