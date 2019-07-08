* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tia Butts is the founder and owner of Tia Butts|pr and is on the board of the Napa Farmers Market.

The Napa Farmers Market takes place on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the parking lot of the South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa.