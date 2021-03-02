Napa Farmers Market: March at the Market

What a difference a year makes. Last March when lockdowns were first implemented and panic buying was at an all-time high, the Napa Farmers Market continued our mission to provide access to freshly picked produce and locally made food. A year later, at our “new” location in downtown Napa at 1100 West St., we are still going strong every Saturday, rain or shine, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This March, we will continue to provide the highest standard of COVID-19 precautions, offering our customers a safer shopping experience. Over the last year, we’ve slowly welcomed back more specialty food and artisan vendors.
Despite our need to stay six feet apart, the Napa Farmers Market is still a place where folks can feel connected to their food and to each other.
In February we welcomed new vendors for the first time in 2021, plus we saw the return of some favorites that we hadn’t seen for a while.
Madeleine’s Macarons joined our market leading up to Valentine’s Day. As a big French macaron fan, I pretty much have to try every new flavor they bring!
After taking a winter break, DREAM Doughnuts is back and continues to be a big hit with their fun creations.
This Saturday, March 6, we’re very excited for the market debut of the Best Food Truck Ever. A “kid sister offshoot” of local favorite Heritage Eats, this food truck will offer East Coast-inspired breakfast sandwiches and a downright delicious lunch menu. You’ll be able to find them parked next to Ohm Coffee Roasters on Yajome Street.
Pro tip: Get your market shopping done first, then grab your food to go and enjoy where you please. There will be a limited number of socially distanced bistro tables, just in case you can’t wait to enjoy your food.
A new month means fresh Harvest of the Month picks! March’s featured fruit is the caracara navel orange. Caracara, red-fleshed navel oranges, get their coloring from lycopene. Lycopene is a nutrient with antioxidant properties linked to health benefits ranging from heart health to protection against sunburns and certain types of cancers.
At the Napa Farmers Market, you’ll find caracaras at J & J Ramos and Hamlow Farms. Always choose oranges that are firm and feel heavy for their size. Store them at room temperature for five to seven days (just enough time to get a new supply every Saturday!) or refrigerate for up to three weeks. Oranges are the perfect snack because you can just peel and enjoy. Also try adding slices to winter salads to brighten up the flavor.
March’s Harvest of the Month veggie is the radish. Purple, white, red and black, radishes come in many shapes and sizes. As a member of the Brassicaceae family, along with cabbage and cauliflower, the radish is an edible root plant with light-colored flesh and a spicy, peppery taste.
Daikon radishes are my current favorite thing to crunch on.
They look like white carrots and have a pleasantly mild taste that is sweeter than other types. Daikons are rich in Vitamin C, which keeps our immune system strong, and contains enzymes that aid in digestion.
You’ll be able to find a wide variety of radishes at our market from Arellano, Esquivel, J & M Ibarra and Long Meadow Ranch. Choose radishes that are crisp and firm. Store in your refrigerator’s produce drawer for up to two weeks or on the countertop for one to two days.
Did you know you can eat radishes from root to leaf? Depending on the variety, radish greens can be peppery, like arugula, or milder, like spinach. For a simple side dish, sauté radish greens with garlic and oil.
Heads up: The Tuesday market returns April 6 and will be open through the end of December. Last year the Tuesday market was the most surprising silver lining of the pandemic. In our previous location at Gasser Drive, the Tuesday market was gasping for breath with dwindling customer numbers. We even considered cancelling the market because it wasn’t thriving. However, once we got settled into our downtown location last June, the Tuesday market truly blossomed with strong customer turn out and vendor sales. It was so successful, the farmers requested we extend the Tuesday season through the end of the year, which allowed us to serve an additional 7,000 customers from September to December.
See you at the market!
Roasted Radishes Serves 2
This recipe comes from EatFresh.org, an online recipe and nutrition resource developed for CalFresh eligible individuals and families, and an excellent tool for anyone interested in eating healthier on a budget.
1 bunch radishes
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon fresh herbs chopped or 1 teaspoon dried
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon olive oil
Trim ends off radishes and slices in half. Place on a baking sheet. Toss with 1 teaspoon olive oil and ¼ teaspoon salt. Roast at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Remove baking sheet from oven and place radishes in a serving bowl. Toss with lemon juice and herbs.
The Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street), site of the former Cinedome Theater. It’s open on Saturday, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Face coverings are required for entry (no exemptions) for everyone over 2 years old. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
Cara Mae Wooledge, MPH, is market manager at the Napa Farmers Market.