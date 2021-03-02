Napa Farmers Market: March at the Market

They look like white carrots and have a pleasantly mild taste that is sweeter than other types. Daikons are rich in Vitamin C, which keeps our immune system strong, and contains enzymes that aid in digestion.

You’ll be able to find a wide variety of radishes at our market from Arellano, Esquivel, J & M Ibarra and Long Meadow Ranch. Choose radishes that are crisp and firm. Store in your refrigerator’s produce drawer for up to two weeks or on the countertop for one to two days.

Did you know you can eat radishes from root to leaf? Depending on the variety, radish greens can be peppery, like arugula, or milder, like spinach. For a simple side dish, sauté radish greens with garlic and oil.