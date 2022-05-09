Napa Farmers Market: My favorite season

A little over 14 years ago, my wife and I moved to Napa. We came from a place that gets much colder in winter, and where springtime comes late. Back there, the ground freezes and stays frozen and covered with snow for weeks and months. Needless to say, there were no fresh farmers market during those winters.

Because of this, I still revel all winter long when I visit our Napa Farmers Market. I get a little giddy with the tables of fresh, delicious produce laid out in a rainbow of color — during the winter.

Leafy green vegetables like kale and chard, Brussels sprouts, lettuce and leeks, not to mention the absolute delight of fresh citrus. Shopping for holiday dinners at our outdoor Napa Farmers Market still seems otherworldly to me. After all these years, I am still pleasantly surprised and delighted that our farmers coax this bounty from their land all year long.

Imagine then how the explosion of springtime feels for me. Suddenly, the number of vegetables and fruits represented in the market doubles. Spring garlic, strawberries, asparagus. By this time of the spring season, the farmers are already giving us a sneak preview of summer. We already have cherries and blueberries. It is an embarrassment of riches.

Once summertime arrives, I am beside myself. I get on my bike and leave for the market, already trying to come up with excuses for how to use all the fantastic ingredients I am going to bring home. My wife, rightly so, abhors food waste and lectures me continually about buying more produce than we can eat. I can only make so many dishes in a week!

So which season is my favorite at the Napa Farmers Market? That’s an easy one. Ask me that question anytime, and I’ll say, “This one!”

Happy times

It’s been quite a couple of years. I am sure that you do not need me to remind you. The Napa Farmers Market, however, has enjoyed incredible growth in the number of shoppers who routinely patronize our market’s farmers and vendors. This growth sets into motion a virtuous circle wherein more farmers want to sell more of their wares in our Napa Farmers Market, attracting more customers to buy their wares for a fair price. How nice is that?

This cycle works because both the farmers and the customers learn that they can rely on each other more and more. Recently, the market received an additional and critical sense of security by way of the city of Napa granting the Napa Farmers Market a long-term license to stay in our current location. With a location set (for now) and the explicit blessing of the Napa city government for the first time in our market’s history, this current cycle of goodness promises to continue.

If that sounds good to you, you can be a part of keeping this goodness going simply by joining your neighbors at the Napa Farmers Market and patronizing our farmers and vendors. If you are unsure which season is your favorite, I certainly can understand. I found that the best way to determine that is to shop at the farmers market all year-round. See you at the market!