Napa Farmers Market: New potatoes to try

The potatoes, onions and garlic that farmers planted in winter have been slowly developing underground and are now making their way to the Napa Farmers Market. These three vegetables are nutritious as well as delicious and also have a number of disease-fighting properties.
Potatoes are part of the nightshade family, which also includes tomatoes, eggplant and peppers. The average raw potato is 79 percent water, 17 percent carbohydrate and 2 percent protein, with a negligible amount of fat.
The nutritional content of potatoes can vary depending on how they are prepared. Boiling, steaming or baking preserves more of their nutritional value, especially if you cook them with the skin on. The skin contains a significant amount of the potato’s vitamins and minerals, so peeling potatoes reduces their nutritional value.
As a food with complex carbohydrates, potatoes make you feel full for a long time. As long as you don’t load them up with butter, sour cream or cheese, potatoes are a low-calorie food, with one new potato containing only 26 calories.
According to Healthline.com, potatoes and onions supply some dietary fiber, which helps protect against heart disease and possibly some forms of cancer. Both vegetables are a good source of some nutrients including vitamins C and B6, potassium, manganese, phosphorus and niacin. Potatoes and onions also contain health-promoting antioxidants, such as polyphenols, flavonoids and carotenoids.
Onions and garlic are part of the lily family along with chives and scallions. Extracts of onion are used to combat colds, coughs, asthma and bronchitis. Sulfides in onions may lower your blood pressure and cholesterol. Onions also have anti-clotting properties and can suppress harmful bacteria in the stomach, which may aid in the prevention of digestive disorders and can also be used to treat poor appetite and to prevent hardening of the arteries.
Raw sweet onions are delicious when sliced in salads or chopped in salsa and hot-dog relish. Some people eat an onion the same way they eat an apple, but this can have social repercussions. The most common way to cook an onion is to sauté it in olive oil or butter, but you can also tuck quartered onions alongside a roasting chicken, or put thick slices of oil-basted red onion on a grill.
Garlic has been used for food and medicine for some 5,000 years. Garlic releases the chemical allicin when the cloves are chewed, cut or crushed. Allicin, which gives garlic its distinctive smell and taste, is a valuable disease fighter.
Garlic is a good source of vitamins A, B and C, as well as selenium, iron and calcium. Long used as an antibiotic before the advent of penicillin, garlic is also an infection fighter. It may help prevent colds as well. Some people take garlic tablets to reduce their cholesterol level or blood pressure.
Few people eat garlic raw unless they’re concerned with keeping vampires at bay. Most likely eating raw garlic will also keep people at bay. Sautéing garlic in olive oil is Step 1 for almost every tomato sauce. Whole, unpeeled garlic cloves can also be roasted, which makes them mellow and as spreadable as butter.
When you’re at the Napa Farmers Market, pick up a few pounds of the potatoes, onions and garlic our local farmers have grown. If you would like to try some unfamiliar varieties, check out the potatoes at Sun Tracker Farm. Currently they offer Nicola and Red Thumb potatoes, but they will soon have Yukon Gold, German Butterball, Kennebec and Rose Finn fingerlings.
Roasted Greek Lemon Potatoes
This is one of my “go to” recipes when I need a potato dish that is quick and easy and tastes great. I have adapted the recipe from a recipe in The New York Times.
½ cup chicken broth or water
½ cup olive oil
½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tablespoon kosher salt
2 pounds medium Yukon Gold potatoes, quartered
4 medium yellow onions, peeled but left whole
4 large garlic cloves, peeled
1 tablespoon dried oregano, preferably Greek
Freshly ground black pepper and sea salt for serving
Heat the oven to 450 degrees. In a large bowl, combine the chicken broth, olive oil, lemon juice and kosher salt. Add the potatoes, onions and garlic to the liquid and toss to coat.
Place on a rimmed baking sheet in a single layer. Sprinkle with oregano.
Roast until the vegetables are browned and crisp, turning them several times with a spatula so they brown evenly, about 1 hour.
Serves 4.
David Layland is immediate past president of the Napa Farmers Market board of directors.
