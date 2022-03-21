Napa Farmers Market: Nutritious finds at the farmers market

I have always enjoyed shopping at a farmers market, whether in my own neighborhood, after a two-hour drive or while on an out-of-town trip. But the reasons for my enjoyment have evolved over the years.

In the beginning, much of the attraction was probably due to the market being a community event at the right time of day for a morning person such as myself. If I was out-of-town, visiting the local farmers market gave me the opportunity to view a microcosm of a particular area and compare it to the customers, farmers, and products at my own neighborhood market.

Over the years I have come to appreciate the other benefits of shopping at a farmers market. According to the USDA, food in the U.S. travels an average of 1,500 miles from its source to your plate. At a farmers market, the distance is much shorter; at the Napa Farmers Market, farmers travel an average of just 82 miles. The shorter the distance travelled, the fresher the food.

In addition, the food found at a farmers market is far less processed compared to many wares at grocery stores, which can be highly processed and often grown using pesticides, hormones, antibiotics and genetically modified organisms. Some foods have also been subjected to irradiation, waxing and gassing for ripening and transit purposes.

One area I had never previously focused on are the nutritional benefits of my market purchases. I had always assumed produce found at a farmers’ market is nutritious, but I didn’t know what nutritional benefits I was receiving. To delve into what these benefits are, I decided to analyze my recent purchases.

When in season, strawberries are a favorite I enjoy sliced on a bowl of granola. Luckily for me, Rodriguez Farms is back at the market for 2022, so a three-pack made its way home with me.

Research shows that strawberries help to protect your heart, increase HDL (good) cholesterol, lower your blood pressure, and guard against cancer. Additionally, and of great importance to me, strawberries may also help offset inflammation in the brain and delay age-related memory loss.

Cauliflower is another personal favorite, as it can be prepared in so many different ways. I now know it’s a vegetable naturally high in B vitamins, antioxidants and phytonutrients that can protect against cancer. It also contains fiber to enhance weight loss and digestion and choline that is essential for learning and memory.

Our refrigerator always has carrots in stock, as they are an essential ingredient for many of the soups and stews, we make at this time of year. When sauteed, carrots provide a touch of sweetness to the onions, celery and garlic of mirepoix.

One thing I did know about carrots is the positive impact their high beta-carotene content has on eyesight. What I didn’t know was that this same beta-carotene produces vitamin A, which helps boost your body’s defense system, especially during cold and flu season. Plus, carrots are good for your heart and skin, help fight inflammation and keep your mind sharp.

I’m not surprised that strawberries, cauliflower and carrots have nutritional benefits but I was mildly surprised that dates and mushrooms have great nutritional value also.

I must confess I don’t eat many dates, but my wife Jeanine is a long-time fan. She adds them to her granola almost every morning, and also enjoys them for snacking. Since Jeanine is far more nutrition aware than I am and actually reads product labels before making purchases, I know that if she’s eating something, it must be good for you. Jeanine likes dates because they are high in antioxidants and fiber and contain several important minerals and vitamins. Michael from The Jewel Date Company sells a variety of dates at the Napa Farmers Market and is a great resource for everything date-related.

I like mushrooms for their flavor and texture and believe that grilled beef from Sonoma Mountain Beef requires a side of sauteed mushrooms. Risotto and pizza aren’t complete without mushrooms, either, so we usually have a brown paper bag or two in the refrigerator.

Little did I know that mushrooms pack a wallop of nutrition as well as flavor. They’re fat-free, low-sodium, low-calorie, and cholesterol-free. They’re also loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Nutritional benefits vary depending on the type of mushroom, but overall, they are a good source of antioxidants, B vitamins, copper, and potassium. Barry at Far West Fungi sells a variety of mushrooms and can answer your questions on what to buy and how to prepare them.

Sauteed Balsamic Mushrooms

3 tablespoons olive oil (Atlas Peak Olive Oil preferred)

3 or 4 garlic cloves, minced

1-pound mushrooms, sliced (cremini or browns preferred)

2 or 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar (recommend Atlas Peak Olive Oil’s balsamic)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Sauté garlic in olive oil for 1 to 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook for 2 or 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add balsamic vinegar and cook another 2 or 3 minutes. Check for flavor and add more balsamic if desired. Season to taste with salt and pepper.