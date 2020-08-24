Napa Farmers Market: Organic versus sustainable

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Butter a baking dish approximately 15 x 10 x 2 inches. Boil the potatoes in salted water until tender when pierced with a knife. Drain and peel half of them. Mash them or rice them if you have a ricer. Mix in the milk and crème fraiche.

Add the egg yolks to the potato mixture and mix well. The consistency should be almost liquid. Add more milk if needed. Mix in 2/3 cup of the cheese and salt and pepper to taste.

Beat the egg whites to firm peaks. Gently mix half the egg whites into the potato mixture, then fold in the remainder. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and top with the remaining cheese.

Bake until fluffy and brown on top, about 45 minutes. Serve immediately as a side dish for meat or other vegetables.

Carine Hines is co-owner of Sun Tracker Farm, a vendor at the Napa Farmers Market, and she is on the farmers market’s board of directors.

Please donate now: The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Our stall fees are down and expenses have climbed with the changes necessary to bring you a safe market every week. Our farmers rely on us—and on you—to stay in business. Please help us continue to provide this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation now at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.

You can also donate to the Napa Farmers Market by making your Amazon purchases through Amazon Smile. When you shop on AmazonSmile, the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the purchase price of eligible products to the charitable organization of your choice. Every item on Amazon is available on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com) at the same price. Designate the Downtown Napa Farmers Market Corporation as your charity of choice, and .5% of your purchase will be credited to the Napa Farmers Market.

Napa Farmers Market new location: Until further notice, find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) in Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a.m. to noon. Check with napafarmersmarket.org for updates.