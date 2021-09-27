Napa Farmers Market: Pages from a Farmer

I see them in all sorts and places, in organized journals, in sketchbooks, in pocket-sized notepads, on a computer or phone, and sometimes in a farmer’s perfect memory that can compete with any academic. The information, the stories, the notes, the things to remember, the things they would like to forget, the ideas for next year, and the failings of this year.

All this knowledge is kept somewhere different from one farmer to the next. Be it a page in a journal, or a “page” made of neural connections, farmers have stories to tell and a wealth of knowledge. It may be interesting to you, or make you sad and upset, but they are stories and anecdotes you likely could not expect.

The more time passes, the more society separates itself from the farming experience. Farming is now big tractors cultivating commodity crops via robots, or hundreds of immigrant workers harvesting lettuce– all of whose reaping results in plastic packages of meat and produce we expect at all moments of our still-present seasons.

If someone feels so inclined, they might know a local farm, follow them on Instagram, or occasionally visit their farmers market to buy a few novelties and pick up the rest at the grocery store. People may even read a book or article and amount that to understanding what it is to be a farmer, and what our food system truly is.