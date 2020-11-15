Napa Farmers Market: Pandemic inspiration

Before the pandemic, my husband Steve and I (well, mainly him) would shop at grocery stores multiple times a week. We made decisions on dinner each day and picked up ingredients as needed.
Once the pandemic hit, we changed our behavior dramatically. We did not want to stand in line to shop and we wanted to be inside with other people as little as possible.
We still shop in grocery stores but try to go only once a week. We have also started buying much more at the Napa Farmers Market, not only produce, but also protein and prepared foods. We try to get multiple meals out of each purchase.
At the Saturday market, we might buy a roast chicken and potatoes from Roadside Rotisserie. That evening, we heat only as much of the chicken as we plan to eat. (Don’t heat the whole chicken unless you plan to eat it all as it will dry out.) We also reheat the potatoes and serve them with a green vegetable. A favorite is green beans from our garden served with shiitake mushrooms from Far West Fungi.
Sunday morning, the leftover potatoes go into a frittata along with onions, red pepper and eggs from Sun Tracker Farms. The frittata could also make a nice lunch or dinner if you added a side salad.
On Sunday night, we use the remaining chicken in a dinner salad. Sun Tracker Farms recently had the most beautiful purple Napa cabbage. It was the perfect base for a Chinese chicken salad. You could add carrots, celery, radishes, red pepper and onions to the cabbage and chicken for a colorful and satisfying meal.
There is usually enough chicken left the next day to make a salad for lunch with apples and walnuts in a creamy curry dressing on a bed of lettuce.
Another favorite lunch is an apple or pear salad with walnuts and blue cheese. The Comice pears from Arceo Ranch are so large that one pear cut up with lettuce is enough for the two of us. Arceo also has delicious apples, as does Devoto Gardens.
Other meals from the market incorporate seafood from Santa Rosa Seafood. Recently, Steve made pan-seared halibut with roasted ratatouille. This was a delightful dish and the ratatouille was pretty easy to make. The tomato paste and red chili flakes came from our pantry. The fresh ingredients can be found at the Napa Farmers Market from Esquivel, J & M Ibarra, Long Meadow Ranch, Tu Universo and The Patch.
We are very happy with our new pattern of buying most of our food from the Napa Farmers Market. We know the produce is fresh from the farm, probably harvested the day or night before we bought. And we are happy to support the farmers and specialty food vendors who we get to know over time. I think our new pattern of shopping will stay with us even when the pandemic is gone.
Pan-Seared Halibut with Roasted Ratatouille
Adapted from a recipe by Kathleen Korb.
Serves 4
1 small onion, thinly sliced
5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 cloves garlic, minced
5 sprigs fresh oregano
3 sprigs thyme
½ teaspoon red chili flakes
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
2 small zucchini (about ½ pound), sliced ½ inch thick
1 small eggplant (about ½ pound), diced
1 pound whole cherry tomatoes or seeded and chopped large tomatoes
Chopped fresh basil
Four 6-ounce fillets of firm white fish, such as halibut
Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a medium ovenproof skillet, sauté the onion in 1 tablespoon olive oil until soft and starting to caramelize, about 15 minutes.
In a small bowl, combine 3 tablespoons olive oil, the tomato paste, garlic, oregano, thyme, chili flakes, salt and pepper. Whisk and taste for seasoning. The mixture should be well seasoned as it will flavor all the vegetables.
In a large bowl, combine the caramelized onions, zucchini, eggplant and tomatoes. Add the sauce to the vegetables and toss until evenly coated. Transfer the vegetables to the skillet and cook just until they are hot, then transfer the skillet to the oven and roast until the vegetables are browned and the sauce is dark and rich, 45 minutes to 1 hour, stirring once halfway through. Stir in a handful of chopped basil. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Keep warm in the oven.
In a nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season the fish with salt and pepper. Cook on one side until golden, 3 to 5 minutes, then turn and cook until the fish just flakes when probed with the tip of a knife, about 3 minutes longer. Divide the ratatouille among 4 plates and top each portion with a fish fillet.
Cindy Deutsch is on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market. She has a long history working for various wineries and importers in wine sales.
