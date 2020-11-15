Napa Farmers Market: Pandemic inspiration

In a large bowl, combine the caramelized onions, zucchini, eggplant and tomatoes. Add the sauce to the vegetables and toss until evenly coated. Transfer the vegetables to the skillet and cook just until they are hot, then transfer the skillet to the oven and roast until the vegetables are browned and the sauce is dark and rich, 45 minutes to 1 hour, stirring once halfway through. Stir in a handful of chopped basil. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Keep warm in the oven.

In a nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season the fish with salt and pepper. Cook on one side until golden, 3 to 5 minutes, then turn and cook until the fish just flakes when probed with the tip of a knife, about 3 minutes longer. Divide the ratatouille among 4 plates and top each portion with a fish fillet.

Cindy Deutsch is on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market. She has a long history working for various wineries and importers in wine sales.

Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street), site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.