Napa Farmers Market: Pears, persimmons and pomegranates

In a bowl, combine the olives, walnuts, pomegranate arils, pistachios, cilantro, green onions, chili, pomegranate molasses and garlic. Stir with a fork to blend. Season to taste with salt.

In a bowl, whisk together the tahini, water, lemon juice, cilantro and garlic. Season to taste with salt and add more lemon juice if desired. The dressing will thicken as it stands. Whisk in a little more cold water if needed to thin to a pourable consistency.

Spoon the dip onto a platter and drizzle with tahini dressing. Serve with lettuce hearts or pita chips.

Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) in downtown Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.