Napa Farmers Market: Pears, persimmons and pomegranates

Because it’s election day, I’d be remiss if I didn’t urge you to please go vote. As a board member of the Napa Farmers Market, I hope you’ll vote for the candidates — local, state and federal — who you believe will be most supportive of critical agricultural issues like the well-being of California’s family farms and food security for all.
The Napa Farmers Market is a welcoming place for everyone in our community. Through our Market Match program, we double the value of CalFresh benefits to make fresh fruits and vegetables more affordable for struggling families. The demand on our Market Match program has ballooned this year, as you might imagine, so if you are in a position to help your less fortunate neighbors, please consider a donation to the Napa Farmers Market at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.
I love living in a fertile valley where everything grows. I love seeing home fruit trees loaded with apples, pears, persimmons, pomegranates and quince when I take neighborhood walks. And I absolutely hate seeing that fruit on the ground. So much delicious, nutritious food is wasted in this valley because people don’t harvest their fruit trees.
Please, ask a neighbor or young person to harvest your trees if you can’t and to bring that fruit to the information booth at the Napa Farmers Market. The market staff will make sure the fruit gets to the Napa Food Bank or to local chefs like Ken Frank of La Toque who will use it in meals for the South Napa Homeless Shelter.
Speaking of pears, persimmons and pomegranates, it’s definitely “p” month at the Napa Farmers Market. I think a lot of shoppers pass up pomegranates because they don’t know how to break into them and extract the juicy seeds (known as arils) easily. I learned the best method from Najmieh Batmanglij, a fabulous Iranian cookbook author who lives in Washington, DC. In a workshop years ago at the Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena, Batmanglij demonstrated her simple method, which I have used ever since.
First, put on an apron. Cut a thin slice off the stem end and the blossom end, trying not to pierce the arils. Then quarter the fruit “from pole to pole,” slicing just through the skin and again trying not to pierce the arils. With your hands, break the fruit into quarters. Working with one quarter at a time, cradle it in one hand, skin side up. Holding that hand over a bowl, with fingers spread, smack the skin repeatedly with a wooden spoon. If the pomegranate is ripe, most of the arils will detach easily, although you may need to prod a few loose. Pick out and discard any white pith that falls into the bowl.
How to use these ruby arils? Sprinkle them over yogurt, hummus or guacamole. Eat a big bowlful for breakfast. (I do.) Add them to fruit salads. Sprinkle them over a salad of sliced golden beets and feta or use them in the captivating Middle Eastern dip below Be sure to pick up some fresh pita, pita chips or crisp lettuces at the Napa Farmers Market to use for scooping.
Walnut and Green Olive Dip with Pomegranates and Pistachios
A garlicky tahini dressing brings all the elements together. Add more green chili if you want the dip spicier, more pomegranate molasses if you want it sweeter. From “Wine Country Table” by Janet Fletcher (Rizzoli).
Makes about 2 cups
2/3 cup pitted and diced green olives (about 2 dozen)
1/2 cup chopped toasted walnuts
1/2 cup pomegranate arils
¼ cup coarsely chopped roasted pistachios
¼ cup chopped cilantro
2 green onions, white and pale green part only, minced
½ jalapeño chili, seeded and finely minced
½ tsp. pomegranate molasses
1 small clove garlic, finely minced
Kosher or sea salt
Tahini dressing:
¼ cup tahini, stirred until smooth
3 Tbsp. cold water
2 Tbsp. lemon juice, or more if needed
1 Tbsp. finely minced cilantro
1 small clove garlic, finely minced
Kosher or sea salt
2 heads Little Gem lettuce or romaine hearts, separated into individual leaves, or pita chips
In a bowl, combine the olives, walnuts, pomegranate arils, pistachios, cilantro, green onions, chili, pomegranate molasses and garlic. Stir with a fork to blend. Season to taste with salt.
In a bowl, whisk together the tahini, water, lemon juice, cilantro and garlic. Season to taste with salt and add more lemon juice if desired. The dressing will thicken as it stands. Whisk in a little more cold water if needed to thin to a pourable consistency.
Spoon the dip onto a platter and drizzle with tahini dressing. Serve with lettuce hearts or pita chips.
The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Our stall fees are down and expenses have climbed with the changes necessary to bring you a safe market every week. Help provide this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation now at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.
You can also donate to the Napa Farmers Market by making your Amazon purchases through Amazon Smile. Designate the Downtown Napa Farmers Market Corporation as your charity of choice, and .5% of your purchase will be credited to the Napa Farmers Market.
Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) in downtown Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.