Napa Farmers Market: Post-Thanksgiving 'jazz'

Here’s a dirty little secret: Most chefs really don’t care for Thanksgiving. First of all, we are put to work (in a marathon way) on one of our few days off, if we are lucky enough to have the day off.
One year I went home to San Diego for the week of Thanksgiving and ended up having to house-hop, to several different family member’s homes, in the days leading up to the big feast, to prep, consult, troubleshoot and cook. All in all, I prepared five or six turkeys that year (the exact number is lost in a blur), of all different sizes and desired techniques, and many, many sides.
Not that I mind cooking and educating. Those two activities have brought me much joy and a fairly successful career over the years, but this was my “vacation.”
Secondly, everyone is extremely attached to family traditions regarding what is served on this sacred food day, and rightly so. But we chefs are programmed to always strive for more, to be on the cutting edge, improve upon what we already know and do. This doesn’t go over well at a lot of these gatherings. I mean, don’t even think about messing with Auntie’s sweet potato casserole or Grandpa’s famous apple pie!
So, we relegate ourselves to technical consultant and entry-level prep cook out of respect for tradition. Oh, and sometimes safety officer. Watch a few YouTube videos and you may understand the emphasis every magazine, cookbook, blog and culinary school puts on defrosting (and drying) your turkey completely before deep frying. Though I would be remiss if I didn’t say you should follow that advice for any cooking technique you intend to apply to your bird.
There is a bright side to this conundrum, however, and that is leftovers. Very few traditional traps to fall into there. Creativity is free, and we can play. This can be the tricky part for some home cooks, however. Planning ahead is challenging since you can never know what leftovers you will have until you have them. This situation is where a chef is happiest. I call it the “making jazz” of cooking. As long as you have a few techniques down, you can just riff.
Here are some ideas to inspire you to make your own food “jazz” after Thanksgiving.
Turkey broth or turkey soup is an easy place to start. You can get every drop of flavor out of the turkey carcass before bidding it adieu to the compost bin.
Sandwiches are a classic leftover tool. Structural integrity is an important and yet often overlooked element to good sandwich making. When you are trying to cram all of that Thanksgiving goodness between two pieces of bread, things can get messy. The next thing you know, you have ingredients slip-and-sliding out every side.
Borrowing Ross’s (well, actually Monica’s, if you want to get technical on your Friends trivia) “moist-maker” idea, if you put a piece of gravy-soaked bread in the middle of the sandwich (akin to the middle slice of bread in a club sandwich), you have some “glue” along with extra moisture Who says you can’t put gravy in your sandwich?
If your family didn’t devour all of your mashed potatoes, a rare occurrence in my household, potato croquettes are a great reboot. Enrich the leftovers with a couple of egg yolks, some finely grated parmesan or other hard cheese of your choice, then roll into balls, bread them and fry them up. A bit of tomato sauce to dip them in makes for a great snack.
Stuffing can be more versatile than you might think. I turn leftover stuffing into a savory breakfast or brunch by treating it like hash and putting a poached egg on top. Or you can make a basic waffle batter, fold in some stuffing and put that right in the waffle maker. (I call them “stuffles.) Or mix with egg and a bit of milk or cream, put into a buttered muffin tin and bake to make “stuffin-muffins.”
Take those leftover sweet potatoes and make sweet potato soup. Or puree until smooth and thin out for a pasta sauce. You could also serve the puree with burrata and bread as an hors d’oeuvre.
Remember that the Napa Farmers Market is there for you. Not only will we be open on Tuesday to stock up, but no matter what is left after your feast, when you need that perfect ingredient to create your leftover masterpiece for the weekend, we’ve got you covered on Saturday. We wish you all a very safe and healthy holiday.
Watch now: Debunking These 5 Popular Thanksgiving Dinner Myths
Check out Photos: Boys & Girls Club ‘thank you’ dinner in Calistoga
Sandy Sauter is co-owner of Spork Kitchens and on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market.
The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Stall fees are down and expenses have climbed with the changes necessary to present a safe market every week. Help provide this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.
You can also donate to the Napa Farmers Market by making your Amazon purchases through Amazon Smile. Designate the Downtown Napa Farmers Market Corporation as your charity of choice, and .5% of your purchase will be credited to the Napa Farmers Market.
Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street), site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a.m. to noon. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.