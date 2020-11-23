Napa Farmers Market: Post-Thanksgiving 'jazz'

Sandy Sauter is co-owner of Spork Kitchens and on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market.

The Napa Farmers Market needs your help in this challenging time. Stall fees are down and expenses have climbed with the changes necessary to present a safe market every week. Help provide this essential community service by making a tax-deductible donation at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.

You can also donate to the Napa Farmers Market by making your Amazon purchases through Amazon Smile. Designate the Downtown Napa Farmers Market Corporation as your charity of choice, and .5% of your purchase will be credited to the Napa Farmers Market.

Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street), site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a.m. to noon. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.