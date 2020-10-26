Napa Farmers Market: Produce shoulder season

We have entered what I call a “produce shoulder season.” There are still some healthy and delicious fruits and vegetables from the summer season available at the Napa Farmers Market, but now is the time when I shift into fall. I’m ready to move on from tomatoes, zucchini, sweet corn and strawberries and start thinking about persimmons, pomegranates, turnips and sweet potatoes.

Persimmons have just arrived at the market. The two most common are Fuyu and Hachiya. Fuyu persimmons are yellow-orange, shaped like tomatoes and firm when ripe. The Fuyu is at its best when barely soft. Hachiya persimmons are very astringent unless extremely ripe. Ripe Hachiyas are completely soft, with silky-smooth pulp. They are orange-red and shaped like an acorn.

Look for persimmons with glossy skin and no cracks or bruises; they should feel heavy for their size. To store persimmons that are almost ripe or just ripe, keep them at room temperature. To hasten ripening, store persimmons in a paper bag.

Persimmons can be eaten fresh, dried or cooked. Fresh Fuyus can be cut into quarters or eaten like an apple. Dried persimmons can be used in cookies, cakes, puddings, salads and as a topping for cereal. At the Napa Farmers Market, both J&J Ramos Farms and Hamlow Farms have persimmons.