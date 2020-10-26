Napa Farmers Market: Produce shoulder season

We have entered what I call a “produce shoulder season.” There are still some healthy and delicious fruits and vegetables from the summer season available at the Napa Farmers Market, but now is the time when I shift into fall. I’m ready to move on from tomatoes, zucchini, sweet corn and strawberries and start thinking about persimmons, pomegranates, turnips and sweet potatoes.
Persimmons have just arrived at the market. The two most common are Fuyu and Hachiya. Fuyu persimmons are yellow-orange, shaped like tomatoes and firm when ripe. The Fuyu is at its best when barely soft. Hachiya persimmons are very astringent unless extremely ripe. Ripe Hachiyas are completely soft, with silky-smooth pulp. They are orange-red and shaped like an acorn.
Look for persimmons with glossy skin and no cracks or bruises; they should feel heavy for their size. To store persimmons that are almost ripe or just ripe, keep them at room temperature. To hasten ripening, store persimmons in a paper bag.
Persimmons can be eaten fresh, dried or cooked. Fresh Fuyus can be cut into quarters or eaten like an apple. Dried persimmons can be used in cookies, cakes, puddings, salads and as a topping for cereal. At the Napa Farmers Market, both J&J Ramos Farms and Hamlow Farms have persimmons.
Ever tried a fresh locally grown pomegranate? Most pomegranates are imported, but we are fortunate to live in one of the few states that have the right climate for growing them. They have high amounts of antioxidants, vitamins, potassium, folic acid and iron, so they are frequently described as a superfood.
A pomegranate can look intimidating but breaking through that tough skin to get to the juicy, ruby-red seeds (technically known as arils) is worth the effort. Once you have removed the seeds, try sprinkling them on a salad, serving alongside olives or sprinkling them on tapenade made with roasted red peppers and walnuts. Check out the pomegranates at the Hamlow Farms stand at the Napa Farmers Market.
Turnips are a root vegetable commonly associated with potatoes or beets, but their closest relatives are radishes and arugula. Both the bulbous white and purple taproot and the leafy greens are edible.
The turnip was thought to have originated in eastern Asia, but it was widely cultivated around the Roman Empire and is now grown and eaten in temperate zones around the world. Turnips are available year-round but are at their best in fall. They take seasoning really well, and you can cook them pretty much the same ways as you would a potato. There are plenty of things you can do with turnips including turnip fries, bacon turnip mash, twice-baked turnips and turnip gratin.
Sweet potatoes were one of my least favorite vegetables when I was growing up as they were usually served smothered with marshmallows. Nutrition was not a high priority in my family. Today I love sweet potatoes. They are generally available year-round from storage, but you can find fresh-dug sweet potatoes at the Napa Farmers Market from now through at least November.
Sweet potato skin color can range from brown to orange to purple, while the flesh can be white or various shades of orange. They can be steamed, boiled, roasted, baked or fried. I have tried growing my own sweet potatoes but realized that buying them at the Napa Farmers Market was far easier and much more cost-effective. Hamlow Farms has several different varieties available.
Many other fruits and vegetables are must-buys right now at the Napa Farmers Market. Devoto Gardens and Arceo Ranch have several different varieties of apples and pears. Recently I bought Brussels sprouts from Esquivel Farms, sauteed them with bacon and added a splash of balsamic vinegar from Atlas Peak Olive Oil for a delicious side dish. Broccoli and cauliflower are at their peak and available from Esquivel Farms, Arellano Farm and The Patch.
As much as I love summer fruits and vegetables, I’m ready to move on to what’s in season now.
Chipotle Mashed Sweet Potatoes
This recipe is from "License to Grill" by Chris Schlesinger and John Willoughby (William Morrow).
Serves 2
2 medium or 1 large sweet potato (peel if you wish)
1 Tbsp. pureed canned chipotle chiles (or to taste)
½ cup half-and-half
1 to 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
In a small pot, bring 2 quarts of water and a pinch of salt to a boil. Add the sweet potatoes and cook until they are easily pierced by a fork, about 10 minutes.
Combine the chipotles, half-and-half and butter in a small saucepan and cook over medium heat until the butter has melted and the mixture has thickened slightly, about 5 minutes.
Drain the sweet potatoes and place in a medium bowl. Add the chipotle mixture and mash with a fork until well blended and fairly smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Watch now: Halloween’s going to be a lot different this year...
David Layland is the past president of the Napa Farmers Market.
Help the Napa Farmers Market continue to provide an essential community service during this challenging time by making a tax-deductible donation at www.napafarmersmarket.org/donate.
You can also donate to the Napa Farmers Market by making your Amazon purchases through Amazon Smile. Designate the Downtown Napa Farmers Market Corporation as your charity of choice, and .5% of your purchase will be credited to the Napa Farmers Market.
Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St.(at Pearl Street), site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 to 9 a.m. for seniors only (65 and older); then 9 a. m. to noon. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for updates.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.