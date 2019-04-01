I have to confess: Asian cooking scares me a little. I’m a professional food writer and fearless eater, but I’ve never developed confidence around Chinese, Japanese, Thai or Indian cooking techniques. As much as I love eating food from these cultures, I’m much more comfortable cooking in the Mediterranean way — riffing on the traditions of Spain, France, Italy, Turkey and Greece — even though, to my knowledge, I have zero claim to any Mediterranean heritage.
Occasionally, I tackle a favorite Asian restaurant dish and nail it, and my sense of accomplishment is, maybe, a little out of proportion to the actual feat. With a good recipe, the right ingredients and a clear idea of the target, anyone can get close to reproducing a Chinese or Japanese specialty.
I adore ramen and have been slurping Japanese noodles enthusiastically for decades, long before they became the Bay Area’s hippest food trend. When I began working on a cookbook about California agriculture a couple of years ago, I knew I wanted to include a recipe for ramen featuring California produce. Because I’m a novice at ramen cookery, I was determined to keep my recipe streamlined and approachable for those who (like me) aren’t at ease with Japanese methods or seasonings.
Asparagus? Check. Shiitake? Check. A halved farm egg floating in the light, miso-scented broth? Of course. After a couple of trials, I was so happy with my results that I now feel like I have a template for every season. If I keep ramen in the freezer (they store well), I can purchase the week’s best vegetables at the Napa Farmers Market and improvise dinner from there.
At the moment, my spring ramen bowl showcases asparagus, mushrooms, green onion and frozen edamame (soybeans). When fresh fava beans, sugar snap peas and English peas turn up at the market, they will replace the edamame. Leeks or green garlic could push the green onions aside. Spinach would be a nice addition. When the asparagus vanishes, I’ll use zucchini and, later, fresh corn.
It’s hard to mentally fast-forward to autumn, but it’s easy to imagine a ramen bowl with sliced butternut squash and roasted red pepper. Next winter, I’ll be roving the farmers market for cabbage or kale to add to my noodles. I’ve never added fish, but a small fillet of fresh salmon seems like a great idea.
Master this ramen recipe and you’ll find weekly inspiration for it at the Napa Farmers Market.
Ramen with Asparagus, Shiitake and Edamame
Everybody loves ramen. The noodles are slippery and satisfying, the broth nourishing, and it’s okay to slurp. Use this recipe as a template for your own inspirations. When asparagus aren’t in season, substitute spinach or mustard greens. If you can’t find edamame (soybeans), try green peas. A quivering six-minute egg continues to cook in the hot broth and adds richness. Enjoy with Trefethen Vineyards Riesling. From "Wine Country Table" by Janet Fletcher (Rizzoli).
3-1/2 cups rich chicken or vegetable broth
½ cup dried bonito flakes
1 large egg
1/2 pound fresh ramen noodles
2 teaspoons sesame oil
4 fresh shiitake mushrooms, about 1-1/2 oz, stems removed, sliced
Kosher or sea salt
1/2 cup shelled edamame, fresh or frozen
2/3 cup asparagus tips sliced ¼ inch thick on the diagonal
1/4 cup white miso
1/4 cup minced green onion, white and pale green part only
Shichimi togarashi (Japanese seven-spice blend)
Bring the broth to a simmer in a small saucepan. Remove from the heat and add the bonito flakes, sprinkling them on the surface. Let them steep for 3 to 4 minutes, then strain through cheesecloth and return the strained broth to the saucepan.
Put enough water in a small saucepan to generously cover the egg but do not add the egg yet. Bring the water to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to a simmer so you can add the egg without jostling it. With a large spoon, lower the egg into the simmering water so it does not crack. Adjust the heat so the egg cooks at a gentle simmer. Prepare a bowl of ice water. Cook the egg for 6 minutes exactly. Transfer the egg to the ice water with a slotted spoon. When cool, lift it out of the water and peel.
Bring a large pot of unsalted water to a boil over high heat. Add the ramen noodles and stir well to keep the noodles from clumping. Cook, stirring often, until the noodles are al dente. (Timing will depend on freshness.) With tongs, lift them out of the pot and into a sieve or colander. Rinse with cool water and drain well. Transfer to a bowl and toss with 1 teaspoon sesame oil to prevent clumping.
Fill 2 large soup bowls with hot water from the ramen pot to warm them.
Heat the remaining 1 teaspoon sesame oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sliced mushrooms and sauté until lightly softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Season with salt and set aside.
Return the stock to medium heat and bring to a simmer. Add the edamame and simmer gently until they are almost tender, 3 to 5 minutes. (You can add frozen edamame without thawing.) Add the asparagus tips and cook for 1 minute.
Put the miso in a small bowl and whisk in enough of the hot stock to make a smooth and pourable mixture. Stir the thinned miso into the stock. Taste for salt.
Drain the hot water from the soup bowls. Divide the noodles and shiitake among the 2 bowls. Top with steaming-hot broth, dividing it evenly. Halve the boiled egg and nestle one half in each bowl. Garnish generously with green onions and shichimi. Serve immediately.
Serves 2.