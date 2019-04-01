Janet Fletcher is a Napa food writer and cooking teacher. She is on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market.

The Napa Farmers Market takes place on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the parking lot of the South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. For more information or a schedule of upcoming events, visit napafarmersmarket.org.